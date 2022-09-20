Pallbearers carrying the coffin at the funeral, Queen Elizabeth wearing a crown
Royals

Hero pallbearers carried out one final touching act for the Queen away from the cameras

The young men did themselves and the nation proud

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral took place yesterday and saw her pallbearers receive widespread praise for how well they did their jobs.

It’s now been revealed that the heroic Grenadier Guards finished their epic 12-hour shift with a final, touching act for Her Majesty.

Pallbearers carrying the Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at her funeral
The heroic pallbearers received praise (Credit: ITV)

Heroic pallbearers at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Yesterday saw the Queen‘s pallbearers become something of national heroes following their incredible shift during the funeral.

The team of troops from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carried her coffin into Westminster Abbey without fault.

Over the course of their 12-hour shift, they lifted and put down Her Majesty’s coffin several times.

What makes this even more incredible is the fact that the lead-lined coffin reportedly weighed 226kg.

One moment yesterday saw them lift Her Majesty’s casket up the steep stairs of St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

This feat alone saw them receive widespread praise, with some saying that they’d done the nation proud.

The pallbearers’ job didn’t finish when the cameras stopped rolling though.

They had one more, important, task to complete before their shift was over.

Royal Family salutes the pallbearers as they carry the Queen's coffin
The pallbearers did the nation proud (Credit: BBC)

Pallbearers’ last task at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

According to General The Lord Dannatt, the UK’s former Chief of the General Staff, the pallbearers’ final task was to move the Queen into her final resting place.

The Queen was laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, inside in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is a small building within St George’s Chapel.

This move comes 11 days after her passing at Balmoral in Scotland.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Lord Dannatt said that the pallbearers deserve praise.

“Even when the cameras are switched off at the end of the day and the final private service of committal is being held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, their duty will not be over,” he said.

“Deep in the Royal Vault under the chapel, the pallbearers will have one final unseen duty — to move the late Queen’s body to its final resting place close to her husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, and to her father, King George VI,” he continued.

“Once all is complete, then these young men too can relax and reflect on their very difficult job, extremely well done.”

Pallbearer carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at her funeral
The nation praised the pallbearers (Credit: BBC)

Nation praises pallbearers

The pallbearers – some of whom were flown back from active duty in Iraq following the Queens’ passing – received widespread praise.

“The parents of those young pallbearers carrying the Queen’s coffin this morning must be immensely proud,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Possibly the first coffin they have ever carried, they must be so nervous but doing an amazing job as with all those young men in uniform there today.”

“Amidst the pageantry and occasion, eight young men silently went about their duty. The weight of the world on their shoulders, the glare of the world on them, but they were flawless. They did themselves, their families, and their country proud. Thank you,” another said.

“These lads were faultless – such a difficult duty carried out impeccably,” a third wrote.

Some even called for the pallbearers to be knighted following their impressive shift during yesterday’s funeral.

Read more: Royal family share final goodbye to the Queen as she’s buried alongside her beloved Prince Philip and fans are in tears

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale Liam and Leyla
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: The end for Liam and Leyla as he cheats?
Holly and Phillip speaking to the camera on This Morning
This Morning viewers hugely divided as Phil and Holly finally address Queen’s lying-in-state controversy
Mike Tindall and James, Viscount Severn
Mike Tindall tenderly comforts James, Viscount Severn at Queen’s funeral
Princess Charlotte and Prince George look sombre during Queen's funeral
Royal fans gush over Princess Charlotte’s ‘reminder’ to Prince George during Queen’s funeral
Ellie Simmonds has opened up about trolling from Strictly fans (Credit: SplashNews)
Strictly star Ellie Simmonds reveals heartbreaking question to pro partner after trolling over dwarfism
The Queen and Prince Philip smiling
Royal family share final goodbye to the Queen as she’s buried alongside her beloved Prince Philip and fans are in tears