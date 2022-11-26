Harry and Meghan criticised for not visiting Queen in light of cancer ‘revelation’

Harry and Meghan are on the receiving end of fresh criticism, following speculation that Queen Elizabeth II had cancer in the last year of her life.

A new book has claimed the late monarch, who died in September, had ‘bone marrow cancer’.

Queen Elizabeth II’s health

This Morning pundit Gyles Brandreth has said that the Queen endured a private battle with bone marrow cancer in her advancing years.

Writing in Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, the author said: “I had heard that the Queen had a form of bone marrow cancer which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about.

“Multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly.

“Currently, there is no known cure, but treatment can reduce the severity of its symptoms and extend the patient’s survival by months or two to three years.”

Brandreth went on to praise the late monarch’s ‘stoicism’, and how she chose to keep working after the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, in 2021.

Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on this speculation. On the Queen’s death certificate, cause of death was listed as ‘old age’. The Queen was 96 when she passed.

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Queen

The news of the Queen’s condition has prompted outcry from royalists, who believe Harry and Meghan should have visited the ailing monarch more often.

Prince Harry, 38, opted to step back from royal duties in 2020 with wife Meghan, 41. The pair moved to America, and were roundly criticised for this decision.

Now, fans of the royals believe Harry should have made more of an effort to visit the Queen in her final months.

How cruel and unfeeling not to visit your grandmother who you know is dying?

Taking to social media, one person wrote: “Harry and Meghan would have known that the Queen was dying of bone cancer, yet they still refused to see her, when she invited them to Balmoral.

“Harry especially, is a disgrace. What a swine!”

A second agreed: “The beautiful Queen had cancer, the family knew and she had invited her grandson Harry and his wife to visit. They turned her down.

“How cruel and unfeeling not to visit your grandmother who you know is dying. There isn’t any words to describe people like that.”

A third added: “HRH Queen Elizabeth will have endured extreme pain in her final years, made worse by the loss of her husband, and with the diabolical and treacherous actions of Harry and his wife.”

Harry and Meghan’s close relationship with Queen

Shortly after leaving royal duties, Harry and Meghan gave an explosive interview about life in The Firm.

They made a number of shocking claims, including racism and bullying. Meghan claimed she felt ‘suicidal’ during that time.

However, they spoke warmly of the Queen, with Harry having a close relationship with his grandmother.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings,” Harry wrote after her death.

“From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

