Harry and Meghan fans all saying same thing about their behaviour together

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said the same thing about their behaviour yesterday (September 5) at the opening ceremony for the One Young World Summit.

The summit marks the couple’s first time back in the UK since the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee in June.

The couple attended the opening ceremony for the One Young World summit in Manchester (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

Harry and Meghan return to UK

The pair attended the One Young World Summit’s opening ceremony last night (September 5).

The summit brings together over 2,000 of the world’s brightest young people who are working towards making significant social change.

Meghan previously attended the summit in 2014, but this year she made an inspiring speech to open the event.

This was Meghan’s first speech in the UK since stepping down as a “working royal”.

In the speech, Meghan opened up about the imposter syndrome she experienced when attending the event for the first time in 2014.

She said: “I wasn’t sure that I belonged. I was so nervous. I doubted myself, and I wondered if I was good enough to even be there.

“I was so overwhelmed by this experience. I think I even saved my little paper place card that said my name on it. Just proof that I was there.”

She acknowledged Harry accompanying her to the event by saying: “I’m thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time.”

Meghan then went on to tell the young change makers: “You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe.”

Duke and Duchess of Sussex reaction

Fans of the couple took to Twitter to point out how in love they appeared at the ceremony.

Photos showed the pair smiling and laughing with each other and embracing one another.

Seeing how happy Harry and Meghan look really makes me happy.

One fan wrote: “Harry and Meghan look more and more in love every time we see them. It’s really cute. Once again, Meghan looks absolutely perfect, this red outfit is stunning.”

Fans of the pair pointed out how in love they looked at the ceremony (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Seeing how happy Harry and Meghan look really makes me happy. I love seeing them happy, in love and blessed,” said another.

“The look of love is so clear to see, Meghan is a strong independent woman who, with the love and support of her husband Harry, will always stand tall in the face of the haters. True love will conquer ALL.”

“Love wins, and Harry and Meghan are epitome of love,” shared a fan.

“I love to see their love and respect for each other, and how she blushed when he looks at her.”

