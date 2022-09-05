Meghan and Harry ‘turned down Charles’ olive branch’ ahead of UK visit

Harry and Meghan have reportedly turned down Prince Charles‘ olive branch ahead of their return to the UK this week.

Royal sources have claimed that Prince Charles offered for the royal couple to stay with him during their visit, however, they reportedly turned him down.

Harry and Meghan are returning to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan come back to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the UK this week for the third time this year.

The Sussexes will be in Manchester today (Monday, September 5) for the One Young World summit.

The royal couple will then jet over to Germany tomorrow.

They will attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go event there.

They will then fly back to the UK on Thursday for the WellChild Awards in London.

Charles’ olive branch has reportedly been rejected (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan ‘reject’ Prince Charles’s olive branch

It has now been reported that Charles offered for Meghan and Harry to stay with him during their visit to the UK.

However, the Sussexes have reportedly rejected the future King’s offer.

A royal source spoke to the Mirror about Charles’ latest attempt to bring Harry back into the fold.

“He hasn’t wavered, despite the attacks, which seem to be coming with increased vigour,” they said.

“The Prince of Wales reiterated his invitation for Harry and Meghan, and the whole family if they wished, to come and stay with him this summer while he is at his home on the Balmoral estate,” they continued.

“He thought it might be a good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax, but the invitation was declined.”

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

Prince Harry is reportedly fearing for his family’s safety (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duke of Sussex fearing for his family’s safety

News of the Sussexes allegedly rejecting Charles comes just days after a royal expert claimed Harry is fearing for his family’s safety ahead of their UK return.

Amid a row over security, a royal expert has claimed that Harry has legitimate fears over his family’s safety in the UK.

Speaking to the Daily Star, a royal expert claims that Harry isn’t being “manipulative” over the security row.

“I think Harry is sincerely scared. I think Harry is sincerely concerned for his for his safety and for the safety of his family,” they said.

“Because as a child his mum [Diana] pulls over and sobbed uncontrollably because she can’t control all of the men that are following their car. And he is sitting there and maybe in his booster seat, completely unable to do anything about that situation.”

Read more: Prince Harry on sweet way Archie honours Princess Diana

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.