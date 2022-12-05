Princess Kate is hosting a glorious Christmas carol concert and Jane McDonald has just become the latest star to detail her involvement.

In October, it was revealed that the Princess of Wales would be hosting a special royal carol service at Westminster Abbey to mark Christmas this year.

The service is expected to honour the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen, who passed away on September 8 of this year.

It’s now been revealed that Jane will be a part of the service.

Jane McDonald latest star to join Princess Kate at Christmas carol service

The Channel 5 star took to social media to share the news, and reveal her excitement at being asked to be involved.

“Feeling very festive as I’m filming for @ITV’s Christmas Carols show! Watch it this Christmas Eve on ITV1,” tweeted the star.

She shared a picture of herself backstage during the filming of the festive special, wearing a cosy coat.

“Brilliant! Everyone will be fed up with football by then, so it’s good to know there’s something decent to watch on TV on Christmas Eve. Looking forward to seeing you then,” tweeted one fan.

A second excited fan said: “Hi Jane can’t wait to see you and hear your voice again that’s just what we all need for Christmas.”

“Oh, lovely count me in love with your TV shows especially Christmas lots of love,” gushed a third fan.

“Can’t wait!” declared another.

“Can’t wait to watch it,” another echoed.

Kensington Palace first announced the service back in October.

A statement from the palace said: “The carol service will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring. Forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness. All whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss.

“The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and none.”

Jane won’t be the only entertainment featured in the service. Viewers will also get to see carols performed by the Abbey’s choir.

Other royal family members, charity workers, and volunteers will be in attendance.

Who else will take part?

The event, which is called Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, will also feature musical performances from Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis.

Readings will also be delivered by Kate Garraway and British Paralympian, Kim Daybell.

The world-famous Westminster Abbey choir will be singing carols at the event. Tom Walker will also perform his new Christmas single, For Those Who Can’t Be Here.

It will make the first time the broadcast has aired on ITV. The change reportedly came about following a disagreement between William and Kate and the BBC.

A documentary that aired on BBC Two allegedly gave credibility to “overblown and unfounded claims” about the Royal Family.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will air on ITV on Christmas Eve at 7:30 pm.

