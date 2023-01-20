Prince Harry and Princess Kate divided by pink line
Princess Kate sends ‘very clear message’ from royal family to Meghan and Harry

Actions speak louder than words?

By Nancy Brown

Princess Kate sent a “very clear message” to estranged royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on her trip to Liverpool, it’s been claimed.

Kate and husband Prince William headed north for an engagement last week.

And one royal expert has claimed that her behaviour on the trip gave a “very clear message” about how the royal family are feeling post-Spare.

Prince Harry with Meghan Markle in a white dress
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently estranged from the royal family (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Kate sends message to Harry

During her Liverpool visit, Kate was seen smiling from ear-to-ear as she supported husband Prince William.

She doesn’t do drama and she never has.

Katie Nicholl claimed to OK! that it was “classic Kate” and commented that she was “rising above the drama” caused by Harry’s recent release.

She said: “She doesn’t do drama and she never has. She’s come out with a smile on her face. She’s leading by example and putting duty before herself.”

Katie added: “While the book will be painful reading, it is duty before self. This is a mantra that has been passed down to the next generation of royals and that’s what we’re seeing here.”

Prince William and Kate in Liverpool smiling
Prince William and Princess Kate were in Liverpool and she sent a ‘very clear message’ with her behaviour (Credit: Splash News)

‘Back to what the royal family does best’

She then spoke about the “very clear message” Kate’s behaviour sent in the wake of the recent revelations.

Katie claimed: “This engagement is a very clear message from the royal family. It’s back to business for them. Importantly, it’s a joint engagement for Kate and William and they are a team.”

She added that the couple have been there to “support each other” during what has been a “very difficult time”.

Katie said that she thinks it was a clear attempt to try and get the media spotlight “back onto what the royal family does best”.

She then added this was preferable to seeing “a family at war”.

