The latest Prince Harry news has seen the Princess of Wales share a striking similarity between her youngest son Prince Louis and his uncle.

Prince Louis is known to be the cheekiest of Kate’s children with husband Prince William – and Harry was also famed for his fun sense of humour as a youngster.

But now it seems Prince Louis has developed a love of a new hobby, and it’s something he appears to have inherited from his uncle.

Princess Kate revealed Louis is ‘mad’ about rugby (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: Louis inherits hobby

Earlier this week, Kate met England’s wheelchair rugby league team.

As well as congratulating them on winning the World Cup, she also revealed a little tidbit of information about young Prince Louis.

Louis is mad about rugby.

Kate revealed that Louis is “mad” about rugby – a sport Harry also enjoys.

During the engagement, the Princess of Wales said: “Louis is mad about rugby.”

She added of her three kids, including eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte: “They all love sport. They are at an age where they just love running around.”

Prince Louis takes after his uncle Harry when it comes to his love of rugby (Credit: Splash News)

Harry on his love of rugby

Of course, as readers of Spare will know, Harry opened up about his love of the sport.

Writing about his love of rugby during his school years at Eton, Harry noted: “I played [all] sport, though rugby captured my heart.

“Beautiful game, plus a good excuse to run into stuff very hard.”

Prince Harry spoke about his love of rugby in Spare (Credit: Splash News)

Louis‘ siblings George and Charlotte haven’t really expressed an interest in rugby, it seems.

Instead, George enjoys playing tennis, while Charlotte enjoys gymnastics.

Both also have a keen interest in football.

