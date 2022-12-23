Princess Kate cruelly trolled as she makes crushing confession about Christmas without the Queen

Princess Kate has been cruelly trolled after a video of her paying tribute to the late Queen was posted on social media.

Late last night (December 22), a new video of the Princess of Wales was shared on Instagram.

In the clip, Kate could be seen speaking about her Together at Christmas carol concert, which airs on ITV tomorrow (December 24).

However, after cruel comments were posted on the upload, fans rushed to support Kate.

Princess Kate pays tribute to the Queen

Kate can be seen speaking to camera in the clip.

It’s captioned: “So thrilled to be back at Westminster Abbey for our second #TogetherAtChristmas carol service.

“This year’s service is dedicated to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.”

Kate then went on to admit that Christmas would feel “very different” this year.

She continued: “While Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared.

“Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special.”

Kate paid tribute to the Queen in her latest upload (Credit: YouTube)

Trolls attack Kate over Meghan and Harry

Despite the message being so heartfelt, though, some decided to use the opportunity to declare they were “team Meghan and Harry”.

And the comments really didn’t go down well with fans of the royal family.

One comment read: “#TEAMMEGHAN.”

Another declared: “#teammeghanandharry.”

However, they were quickly shut down.

“Grow up,” declared one.

“Go and follow their page then,” suggested another.

“Rack off troll,” said a third.

“Stop being a hater,” another slammed.

“Could you stop being so childish?” another asked.

“How old are you? Nine?” another asked sarcastically.

“Stop making noise. We don’t make noise here, we shine the light here,” another declared.

Kate hosts her Together at Christmas carol service on ITV tomorrow night (Credit: ITV)

‘I’ll be thinking of our Queen’

And, in amongst the trolling comments, there was a lot of love and light for Kate’s post.

One said: “I got goosebumps listening to this. What a legacy Queen Elizabeth left us and it’s delightful to see traditions carried on by you and Prince William and the rest of the royal family.”

Another added: “Lovely message … I will be thinking of our Queen and raising a glass to her at 3pm on Christmas Day.

“Our family’s tradition was to listen to the Queen’s speech before lunch, now I live in Australia I still tune in every year –it’s just a little later at night.

“My thoughts to you and your family as you get together to remember her and to celebrate Christmas together and I no doubt will watch the King’s speech,” they added.

Another commented: “Epitome of elegance, what a role model. Her majesty was and still would be so proud of all you do.”

Together at Christmas is on ITV tomorrow (December 24) at 7pm.

