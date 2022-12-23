Princess Kate and the Queen
Royals

Princess Kate cruelly trolled as she makes crushing confession about Christmas without the Queen

She detailed a 'very different' Christmas

By Nancy Brown

Princess Kate has been cruelly trolled after a video of her paying tribute to the late Queen was posted on social media.

Late last night (December 22), a new video of the Princess of Wales was shared on Instagram.

In the clip, Kate could be seen speaking about her Together at Christmas carol concert, which airs on ITV tomorrow (December 24).

However, after cruel comments were posted on the upload, fans rushed to support Kate.

Princess Kate pays tribute to the Queen

Kate can be seen speaking to camera in the clip.

It’s captioned: “So thrilled to be back at Westminster Abbey for our second #TogetherAtChristmas carol service.

“This year’s service is dedicated to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.”

Kate then went on to admit that Christmas would feel “very different” this year.

She continued: “While Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared.

“Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special.”

The Queen in red delivering her Christmas Day speech
Kate paid tribute to the Queen in her latest upload (Credit: YouTube)

Trolls attack Kate over Meghan and Harry

Despite the message being so heartfelt, though, some decided to use the opportunity to declare they were “team Meghan and Harry”.

And the comments really didn’t go down well with fans of the royal family.

One comment read: “#TEAMMEGHAN.”

Another declared: “#teammeghanandharry.”

However, they were quickly shut down.

“Grow up,” declared one.

“Go and follow their page then,” suggested another.

“Rack off troll,” said a third.

“Stop being a hater,” another slammed.

“Could you stop being so childish?” another asked.

“How old are you? Nine?” another asked sarcastically.

“Stop making noise. We don’t make noise here, we shine the light here,” another declared.

Princess Kate in a red sparky dress smiling
Kate hosts her Together at Christmas carol service on ITV tomorrow night (Credit: ITV)

‘I’ll be thinking of our Queen’

And, in amongst the trolling comments, there was a lot of love and light for Kate’s post.

One said: “I got goosebumps listening to this. What a legacy Queen Elizabeth left us and it’s delightful to see traditions carried on by you and Prince William and the rest of the royal family.”

Another added: “Lovely message … I will be thinking of our Queen and raising a glass to her at 3pm on Christmas Day.

“Our family’s tradition was to listen to the Queen’s speech before lunch, now I live in Australia I still tune in every year  –it’s just a little later at night.

“My thoughts to you and your family as you get together to remember her and to celebrate Christmas together and I no doubt will watch the King’s speech,” they added.

Another commented: “Epitome of elegance, what a role model. Her majesty was and still would be so proud of all you do.”

Together at Christmas is on ITV tomorrow (December 24) at 7pm.

Read more: King Charles arrives at Sandringham for Christmas

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Instagram Kate Middleton The Queen Trolls

Trending Articles

Ashley Banjo and his wife and baby inset
Ashley Banjo split: Star reveals heartbreaking real reason he’s split from his childhood sweetheart wife
Prince Edward looks upwards
Prince Edward’s ‘baffling’ behaviour during Royal Variety show called out by ITV viewers
Julie Bradbury
Julia Bradbury dealt huge health blow ahead of Christmas as fans share support
Strictly stars Katya Jones and Giovanni Pernice smiling
Giovanni Pernice kisses Strictly co-star in backstage photo as fans say the same thing
Strictly star Giovanni Pernice smiling and dancing inset
Strictly: Giovanni Pernice ‘dating fellow champion’ after her ‘split from long-term boyfriend’
Ashley Banjo and his wife and baby inset
Ashley Banjo split: Star reveals heartbreaking real reason he’s split from his childhood sweetheart wife