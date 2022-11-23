Princess Kate pays tribute to Diana and the Queen at her most high-profile engagement as Princess of Wales

Princess Kate paid tribute to Diana and the Queen during a state banquet last night (November 22).

The evening occasion at Buckingham Palace was the first state banquet of King Charles‘ reign.

He welcomed South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa with several of the country’s main languages.

Camilla Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince Edward and Sophie were all in attendance too.

But in her most high-profile engagement as Princess of Wales, Kate channelled Princess Diana by wearing a favourite tiara of her late mother-in-law.

And the female members of the royal family also wore a special brooch in memory of the late monarch as well.

Princess Kate, members of the royal family and dignitaries proceed into the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Kate attends state banquet

Kate looked dazzling as she wore Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.

Made in 1914, it was passed down to the Queen, who in turn gave it to Diana as a wedding present.

Kate’s hair was swept into an intricate up-do to showcase the tiara.

Princess Kate wore a tiara that caught the eye (Credit: YouTube)

Kate also emulated Diana by wearing William’s mother’s Collingwood diamond and pearl drop earrings.

And she also wore Queen Alexandra of Denmark’s wedding gift necklace, a favourite of the Queen Mother’s.

Her Jenny Packham dress was embellished with gems (Credit: YouTube)

‘Tribute to the Queen’

Furthermore, the 40-year-old royal looked stunning in a white Jenny Packham dress embellished with gems.

The ball gown featured cape detailing and was reminiscent of one worn by Diana during a 1989 Hong Kong visit.

And alongside a blue sash, Kate also wore the Royal Family Order.

Princess Kate’s appearance also contained tributes to the late Queen (Credit: YouTube)

This brooch is made up of a portrait of the Queen on a yellow ribbon and is worn at all state banquets.

Kate also accessorised with a white Alexander McQueen clutch bag, Gianvito Rossi heels and a pearl bracelet.

And the bracelet’s presence was also viewed as another tribute to the Queen.

That’s because Kate last wore it for the late monarch’s funeral in September.

Princess Kate listens to South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa (Credit: YouTube)

Where was the state banquet?

Around 170 people – including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – are believed to have assembled for last night’s state banquet.

It took place on the first night of the president’s state visit.

The Ballroom in Buckingham Palace (Credit: YouTube)

State banquets in London have traditionally been held in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace since 1914.

They take place around a large horseshoe-shaped table, with the monarch and the visiting head of state placed in the centre.

It is believed guests sat down to a meal of stuffed Windsor pheasant and grilled brill with wild mushrooms.

