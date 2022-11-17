Princess Kate ‘reminiscent of Princess Diana’ in adorable moment today as royal fans gush

Princess Kate and her approach to supporting Ukrainian families today had echoes of Princess Diana, a body language expert claims.

The current Princess of Wales met refugees as she visited a community centre in Reading on Thursday (November 17).

Kate was pictured comforting several families who have been displaced by Ukraine‘s war with Russia.

She also joined in with painting activities with young children and cuddled others as they sat on her lap.

Princess Kate with a child sitting on her lap today (Credit: The Royal Family Channel YouTube)

Princess Kate’s sincerity

Furthermore Kate was reportedly heard sympathising with one emotional mother about her tears: “Everything that you’ve been through, it’s a natural reaction.”

The wife of Prince William added: “To know that there are places like this that you can come to and meet other families, who really understand what you’ve been through, and also to find the right support here for you, for your families, is really important.”

And according to one pundit, Kate – also Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge – displayed several submissive gestures that indicated her sincerity.

The Princess of Wales meeting displaced Ukrainian families this morning and hearing about the support they’ve received since arriving in the UK🥺🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/PuQtpBOedP — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) November 17, 2022

‘Building rapport’

Body language analyst Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Slingo, said such physicality suggests Kate wants to connect with those she is interacting with.

He said: “We saw Kate interacting with children by sitting at the table where they were colouring in, leaning forward and lowering her height in a submissive gesture.

“It’s designed to build rapport with children. As when someone is at their height they’re more inclined to think ‘this is someone like me’. As opposed to someone standing over them.

“She also unconsciously raises her hand to a chin. This is what we call evaluation or analysis so it shows that she is deeply interested in what those she is interacting with are doing and saying, and also the fact she is authentic, it is not a contrived or deliberate action.

“The body language denotes she really wants to be there and she’s happy.”

Princess Diana greets a child back in the 1980s (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Kate and Diana

Mr Stanton also noted how the Princess of Wales was “reminiscent” of the late Princess Diana as she met youngsters.

He claimed: “The most poignant and significant part of Kate‘s body language is the fact that she is reminiscent of Princess Diana who would think nothing of hugging and sitting children on her knee, which is what Kate did on the visit.

Clearly the protocols have been relaxed and potentially revised.

“This again is not so much against royal protocol but clearly the protocols have been relaxed and potentially revised.

“We would’ve never seen the Queen or Prince Philip sitting down with subjects and hugging children so again denoting the kind of monarchs William and Kate are going to be.”

Princess Kate has been likened to Princess Diana (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How royal fans reacted to Princess Kate today

On Twitter, royal fans’ hearts melted over footage of Kate doting over a little boy today.

“She could stay hours with children,” commented one supporter.

Princess Diana passed away in 1997 and so didn’t ever meet her daughter-in-law (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Another admirer gushed: “She is just so amazing with children.”

And yet another person remarked: “How she actually engages, and listens to everyone she meets is so touching.”

