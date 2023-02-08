Princess Kate’s behaviour ‘shuts down Meghan’s hug claim’ during latest engagement

Kate, Princess of Wales, has appeared to ‘shut down’ Meghan Markle’s claims with her behaviour on a recent engagement.

Kate, 41, was out on Wednesday (February 8) as she visited the Landau Forte College Derby.

The Princess of Wales was there to mark Army Officer Captain Preet Chandi’s return from her solo expedition across Antarctica.

Kate hugged Captain Preet Chandi during the visit today (Credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate out today

Captain Candi broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo Polar expedition last month.

Kate was patron of the expedition.

Aww how lovely, a spontaneous hug, our Princess gets it right every time.

As Kate met with Captain Chandi today, she embraced her in a comforting hug.

As Captain Chandi went to shake Kate’s hand, the duchess lent in for a hug.

Royal fans were thrilled by the touching moment as one gushed: “Spontaneous hugs, no prompting.”

Royal fans gushed over Kate’s behaviour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Aww how lovely, a spontaneous hug, our Princess gets it right every time.”

Someone else commented: “Aw love this!! Catherine and Preet are genuinely happy to meet each other.”

Meanwhile, many made jokes about the hug after Meghan Markle previously suggested that Kate and husband Prince William weren’t huggers.

One fan quipped: “Hang on! She’s not a ‘hugger’! Meghan implied that! It must be true!”

Another said: “And Markle wants us to believe Catherine is not a hugger!!!!”

Meghan opened up about the moment she met Kate in her Netflix show with Harry (Credit: YouTube/Netflix)

What did Meghan say about William and Kate?

During her Netflix docu-series with Prince Harry, Meghan spoke about one of her first meeings with Kate when she invited the couple for dinner.

She explained: “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

Read more: Meghan and Harry dealt fresh blow amid $75,000 lawsuit with her half-sister Samantha

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

Meghan added: “There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go, ‘You can relax now’, but that formality carries over on both sides.”

What do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.