Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been dealt a huge blow related to a lawsuit filed by Meghan’s half-sister Samantha.

Serious claims of defamation were filed against Meghan last year. It came after their Oprah Winfrey interview and the release of the biography Finding Freedom.

It was then reported that Meghan tried to stop herself and Harry from being grilled by her sibling’s lawyers in a deposition.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the pair will now face exactly that after an American judge reportedly refused to block the legal proceeding.

Meghan and Harry dealt blow over Samantha’s lawsuit

Samantha is seeking $75,000 in damages over claims in the Sussexes’ 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and their 2020 biography Finding Freedom.

The couple made a number of allegations directed at the royal family. Meghan also made comments about her upbringing, which outraged Samantha.

Humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale.

The filing is also said to argue that “demonstrably false and malicious statements” were made.

During her conversation with Oprah, Meghan alluded to being an only child.

Samantha said this wasn’t accurate.

As a result, the filing stated that claims such as this were broadcast to 50 million people in 17 different countries.

According to Samantha, the allegations subjected her to “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale”.

Now a judge in Florida, Judge Honeywell, has ruled that both Harry and Meghan will be deposed.

And it’s claimed they’ll be asked a lot of questions they have so far tried to avoid.

These could include questions about which member of the royal family made alleged ‘racist’ comments about Archie.

Markle family friction

It isn’t just her half-sister Samantha with whom Meghan has clashed, though.

It’s no secret that Meghan and her father Thomas have a frayed relationship.

Last year, Thomas appeared on GB News, where he laid out more information about their estrangement.

He claimed: “I wished her a happy birthday and brighter days ahead but I’ve not heard back.”

It’s been alleged the pair hasn’t seen each other since before Meghan married Prince Harry back in 2018.

