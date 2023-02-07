Meghan and Harry ‘encouraging another young royal to ditch UK for America’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be encouraging another young royal to ditch the UK and leap across the pond, it’s been claimed.

The couple have been living in Montecito, California, for three years.

Now, according to a new report, the Sussexes have been encouraging his cousin Princess Eugenie and her family to move to the US.

Princess Eugenie running with Archie on the beach (Credit: Netflix)

Prince Harry and Meghan encouraging Eugenie to move to US?

Prince Andrew’s daughter is currently expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

And, according to the Daily Mail, the couple are considering a move Stateside after they welcome the baby.

Of course, they are already parents to toddler August.

Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, are happily settled in California with kids Archie and Lili, where they call the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Katy Perry neighbours.

Now it’s been rumoured that Eugenie, 32, and Jack are looking at moving to West Hollywood. It’s a 90-minute drive from the Sussexes.

Moving to the US wouldn’t be unfamiliar to Eugenie. She spent two years living in New York between 2013 and 2015 when she worked for an auction house.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank at service together (Credit: Cover Images)

Eugenie and Harry have maintained their bond

Eugenie has remained close to the Sussexes, even after they stepped down from their roles as senior royals.

She has made the trip across the pond to visit the couple and even pops up in an episode of Meghan and Harry’s documentary.

Last year, Eugenie moved out of Harry and Meghan’s former UK home Frogmore Cottage and moved back into her marital home of Ivy Cottage.

Eugenie and Brooksbank currently split their time between England and Portugal.

