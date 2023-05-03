Princess Kate urged to ‘suck it up and be the bigger person’ by reconciling with Harry

Princess Kate has been urged to “suck it up”, “be the bigger person” and reconcile with Prince Harry.

The expert’s words come amid reports that Kate “does not feel the need” to repair relations with her brother-in-law.

Will Kate and Harry reconcile? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess Kate ‘does not feel the need’ to repair relations with Harry

With the coronation fast approaching, speculation has ramped up over whether Prince Harry and Kate Middleton will reconcile and repair their relationship.

Prince Harry and Kate were close once, however, their relationship has reportedly taken a hit – especially in the wake of the release of Spare.

Now, it has been reported that the Princess of Wales doesn’t “feel the need” to repair relations with her brother-in-law.

“After Harry said so much about Kate in Spare, and about Camilla, the extended family – his stepmother, his sister-in-law – none of them really feel the need to follow up with a conversation,” royal expert Nick Bullen told GB News.

He also claims that Meghan and Kate won’t speak again either. He claims that there wasn’t a relationship there to begin with.

Harry and Kate used to be close (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess Kate urged to ‘suck it up’ and ‘be the bigger person’

However, Kate has been urged by a PR expert to “suck it up” and reconcile with Harry.

PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR, James Jordan spoke exclusively to ED! He believes Kate should mend her relationship with Harry.

“Rumours have been swirling that Kate Middleton does not feel the need to speak to Prince Harry before King Charles’ coronation, and she allegedly plans to snub him by not engaging in any conversation with him during the momentous event,” he said.

“This is a stark contrast to their previous bond, which was reportedly very close and comfortable with Prince Harry reportedly describing Kate as the sister he never had,” he then added. “But, like any family, sibling bonds aren’t always strong, and it seems like the Prince’s relationship with Meghan created an irreparable shift between the once close pair.”

Jordan thinks Kate should reconcile with Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Should Kate reconcile with Harry?

Jordan then continued, saying: “But with Meghan set to be absent from the event it seems odd Kate wouldn’t use this opportunity to at least try and repair her relationship with her brother-in-law.

“While Kate is free to stick to her guns and not reconcile with the now controversial prince, given that she will be our future Queen it might be time to suck it up and be the bigger person,” he then said.

“Showing a forgiving and empathetic side that will serve her well as a future ruler,” Jordan then said.

“As the future Queen Kate has more riding on her shoulders than other royals, and with that comes the expectation of setting a good example not just for her children, but the nation.”

With the coronation just days away, we won’t have long to wait to see if they repair their relationship.

