Princess Kate has been warned that a “wrong move” with the Prince Harry reconciliation could “paint her as petty and cold-hearted”.

The warning comes amid reports that Kate “does not feel the need” to repair relations with her brother-in-law.

Kate may not reconcile with Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate won’t reconcile with Prince Harry

It has recently been reported that Kate ‘does not feel the need’ to reconcile with Prince Harry. This is despite them having a close relationship in the past. Harry made several claims about Kate in his book, Spare.

Royal expert Nick Bullen made the claims during a chat with GB News earlier this week.

“After Harry said so much about Kate in Spare, and about Camilla, the extended family – his stepmother, his sister-in-law – none of them really feel the need to follow up with a conversation,” he said. He also warned that Kate isn’t likely to speak to Meghan either.

“Kate and Meghan, there was never really any relationship beforehand,” he said. “You’d struggle to find pictures of just them together, there was that moment at Wimbledon and that’s about it. They have no need to speak to each other.”

Kate has been issued a warning (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess Kate issued warning over Harry reconciliation

Jordan James, PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR, spoke exclusively to ED! about Harry and Kate reconciling. Jordan is of the opinion that Kate should reconcile with Harry. However, the Princess of Wales needs to be careful…

“Rumours have been swirling that Kate Middleton does not feel the need to speak to Prince Harry before King Charles’ coronation, and she allegedly plans to snub him by not engaging in any conversation with him during the momentous event,” Jordan said.

“This is a stark contrast to their previous bond, which was reportedly very close and comfortable with Prince Harry reportedly describing Kate as the sister he never had.”

Jordan then said: “We don’t know exactly what is going on behind closed doors regarding the royal families affairs, but I think showing a united front, (even if temporary and only for the coronation) would be a good look for all involved.”

Kate could look ‘cold hearted’ if she doesn’t reconcile (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Kate wants to avoid looking ‘cold hearted’

He then continued, saying: “How they approach each other after the event will be interesting to see, and I would advise Kate to be cautious about fraternising with Prince Harry outside of these official events given his propensity for controversy,” he then said.

Jordan then continued, saying: “But I think the royal family needs to use this event as a springboard for how the public will see this new era going forward.”

I would advise Kate to be cautious about fraternising with Prince Harry outside of these official events given his propensity for controversy.

“The wrong move could see the future Queen painted as petty and cold-hearted well before her reign begins, but showing some humility and offering forgiveness to Prince Harry could well endear her as the next great Queen,” he added.

Read more: Princess Kate urged to ‘suck it up and be the bigger person’ by reconciling with Harry

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.