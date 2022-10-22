Princess Kate and Countess Sophie both share a surprising passion in common.

Both the Princess of Wales and the Countess of Wessex are known to be avid sports fans.

Kate enjoys tennis and sailing, while Sophie has previously shared her fondness for skiing and horse riding.

However, there is one sporting genre that unites the two royals.

It turns out that both Kate and Sophie are keen on wheelchair sports.

The Countess of Wessex has a passion for wheelchair sports and has been the patron of a basketball team for a while (Credit: Splashnews)

Princess Kate and Sophie’s shared passion

In a passionate message to the Ruby Football League, Kate recently shared: “I am very proud that this will be the most inclusive Rugby League World Cup to date.”

She added that the “men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments running alongside each other for the first time”.

But Kate isn’t the only royal to enjoy watching wheelchair sports.

Countess Sophie is actually a patron of British Wheelchair Basketball.

In August this year, Sophie watched the wheelchair basketball match at the Commonwealth Games.

At the time, she tweeted: “As @BritWheelBBall patron, I’m excited to be at the 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball this evening. It’s fantastic to see the sport making its Commonwealth Games debut!”

Kate’s enjoyed wheelchair basketball in the past too – with the ladies united in their support of the spot.

In fact, Kate’s first royal engagement following the birth of Prince George was to visit a team playing the sport.

Kate Middleton shares her passion for wheelchair sports with the Countess of Wessex (Credit: Splashnews)

Countess of Wessex praised for her behaviour

Meanwhile, Sophie found herself in the limelight at the Queen’s funeral last month (September).

A guest at the ceremony labelled the Countess as “incredible” for the way she behaved during the sombre occasion.

“The Countess of Wessex was incredible. I saw her putting her arm around three or four people,” lawyer Pranav Bhanot told People.

“It felt like she was really the glue keeping everyone quite strong today.”

Apparently, the Countess made sure to do her best to keep the royal family “together” on the day.

“From where I was I got the sense that… sometimes you have that one strong person in a family who’s kind of keeping everyone together. To me, it seemed like Sophie was that person today,” he added.

“It was something that really stood out because it seemed that she really was very strong.”

Royal visit

Meanwhile, Kate and William recently visited Northern Ireland.

Following their trip, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their social media channels to thank those who had made their visit a success.

The couple shared a video on their Instagram showing various clips of their time enjoying the sights and sounds.

They captioned the post: “Thank you for having us, Northern Ireland!”.

The video showed the couple meeting the public. However, a video of Kate and a heckler was, understandably, strategically left out.

