Princess Kate’s ‘apology as she dresses down on school run’ with George, Charlotte and Louis

Princess Kate might be known for her gorgeous fashion sense and her ability to sell out clothes in minutes while working as a royal, but recent news has suggested she’s very casual on the school run.

When it comes to dropping off Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, Kate apparently dresses just like every other mum on the school run. And she’s often full of apologies when dropping them off too.

Princess Kate is reportedly always dressed down for the school run (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate news: Why she’s apologising at the school run

A friend of Kate’s reportedly told the Daily Record that Kate isn’t showing up with stylish blow-dries. Instead, her hair will be up in a ponytail. The source added: “She’s either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers. She’ll have very little makeup and apologising as she’s late for the school run before dashing off.”

They added: “It’s the life of a working mum with three young children – just a different sort of day job to most.”

Another parent at the Lambrook School where the kids attend, told the Daily Mail that “no one really gives Kate a second glance”. They added: “We have Victoria’s Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her.”

Kate is apparently just like every other mum at home too. A friend previously told PEOPLE that the Waleses’ home is “normal and busy” with kids “running around and knocking things over”. The friend added that Kate keeps the kids “grounded” and “keep their reality in check” at home.

Princess Kate recently made a touching gesture to a mother who lost her daughter (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate’s touching gesture to a grieving mother

In other Princess Kate news, the royal recently made a touching gesture to a grieving mother whose daughter tragically took her own life. When Kate visited Maidenhead Rugby Club, she met Sarah Renton, a mum who lost her daughter, Issy Phipps, who suffered with depression which made “everything harder than it was supposed to be”.

When Kate was introduced to Mrs Renton, the coach of the Maidenhead under-14s team, the poignant exchange was also captured on camera. At one point Kate reached out and offered a supportive hand on Mrs Renton’s shoulder. And she also extended her arm to embrace Kate, too.

Mrs Renton also gave Kate a pair of star-shaped earrings, made by Issy’s cousin in her honour. The Telegraph reported that Kate “promised” to wear them and became moved when she hugged the grieving mother. Mrs Renton reportedly told reporters after the exchange: “Issy was owning life, doing so well in her A-levels. She was going to do an elite rugby programme. She played touch rugby for England and got a gold medal in the summer. But she was also struggling with depression.”

Mrs Renton also said Issy’s loss was affecting a lot of people connected with the club, but “we are getting through it together”. She added: “The Princess said she would wear the earrings. She is very passionate about what she does. It was so great that she came down here today.”

