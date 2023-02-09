Princess Kate smiles in latest news, Prince William speaks
Princess Kate given new nickname by royal fans after conduct during latest visit

Her fans adore her

By Robert Leigh

In Princess Kate news today, royal fans have given her a new nickname after she delighted supporters in Cornwall today.

The Princess of Wales, who is also the Duchess of Cornwall, made her first official visit to the county on Thursday (February 9) alongside William since they were awarded their new titles.

William made his first official visit to Cornwall in the role in November. He obtained the Dukedom following the death of the late Queen and the accession of his father Charles.

But despite the exisitng royal honours, social media users reckon she should be dubbed ‘the Children’s Princess’.

Princess Kate smiles
A new title for Princess Kate? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

William and Kate were in Falmouth for several engagements, including visits to the National Maritime Museum Cornwall and a community centre.

At one point they encountered a renovation project of a a 14-foot sailing dinghy, a wedding present from the Royal New Zealand Navy to the Queen and Prince Philip.

And Kate even bumped into a former teacher who now volunteers at the museum.

Kate, who wore a brown Hobbs coat and matching knee-high boots for the trip, greeted her former prep school tutor with a warm embrace.

Princess Kate and Prince William listen in Cornwall today
Princess Kate and Prince William were in Falmouth today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘The Children’s Princess’

On a few occasions Kate interacted with young children as the royal couple met onlookers and supporters.

And those images have gone down a storm on Twitter, with fans hailing their perception of Princess Kate as a particularly child-friendly member of the royal family.

Among the snaps were shots of Kate smiling at and paying attention to a toddler held by a parent.

Other photos show Kate kneeling down and exchanging words with a shy-looking child behind metal railings.

Princess Kate meets a young fan whose identity has been kept confidential in this image
Princess Kate meets a young fan whose identity has been kept confidential in this image (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Princess Catherine, the Children’s Princess,” one Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, another gushed: “Children’s Princess!!”

Catherine is the Children’s Princess through and through.

Read more: Princess Kate branded ‘a natural’ as photo shows her cradling tiny newborn baby

