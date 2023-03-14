‘Real reason’ Princess Kate missed Commonwealth reception with senior royals as fans speculate

Princess Kate was not present for a Commonwealth Day reception at Buckingham Palace, a royal correspondent reports.

It is believed King Charles was joined by Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Prince Edward and Sophie, and Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence for the event.

However, a Daily Mail journalist tweeted last night (Monday March 13) that Kate – who did attend the Commonwealth Day service hours earlier at Westminster Abbey – was not at the reception.

They claimed: “For what it is worth, I understand it was mistakenly said that the Princess of Wales was coming tonight. She was never scheduled to be, apparently. Childcare I suspect!”

In the replies, Twitter users speculated wildly and without any evidence whether there could be other reasons for Kate not attending, despite a reason being offered to them.

These included picking her kids up from school or helping her children with homework.

However, others appeared to doubt the correspondent’s claims, suggesting the family probably has help with childcare.

“They have like five nannies,” one person claimed.

Another person wrote: “I’d imagine given the timing of the BP event, she headed off to see to her 3 children coming home from school!”

I understand it was mistakenly said that the Princess of Wales was coming tonight.

And another added: “She was not scheduled to be there.”

Someone else speculated: “She headed back to fetch them from school! She does it everyday!”

Meanwhile, another social media user pushed back: “They must have known well in advance that this reception was happening.

“It is very disappointing that someone in her position wouldn’t even plan to attend.

“I don’t think the children would suffer to be without their parents for one night.”

What happened at the Commonwealth Day reception?

The event, which has previously been held at Marlborough House, saw royals entertain Commonwealth leaders.

These included the Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness Scotland, and the Prime Minister of Samoa, Her Excellency Fiame Naomi Mata Afa.

Charles later signed the Commonwealth Charter, a document outlining 16 core values of the ‘family of nations’.

The leaders are committed to upholding these core values.

It was signed by the late Queen on Commonwealth Day in 2013.

As they made their way into Westminster Abbey earlier in the day, royals faced anti-monarchy demonstrators who waved placards and directed chants at them.

Some of the protestors signs bore the words ‘Not My King’. Furthermore it is reported one person with a megaphone invited Charles to “come and talk to your critics”.

However, the senior royals were all smiles as they headed into Westminster Abbey for the service.

