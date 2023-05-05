Princess Kate to make ‘subtle’ tribute to Princess Diana at the coronation?

Kate, Princess of Wales, has been tipped to make a ‘subtle’ tribute to Princess Diana at King Charles’ coronation.

Royal and jewellery expert, Leroy Dawkins, exclusively spoke to Entertainment Daily about a possible tribute to the former princess. He admitted that a tribute to Princess Diana at the coronation would be “unlikely”.

But, Leroy explained that making a tribute to her would be seen as an “olive branch” to both Prince Harry and the British public.

Coronation will be filled with ‘what ifs’ for William and Harry

Leroy shared that there is unlikely to be an overt tribute to Princess Diana. He explained: “I think it would be probably unlikely that there would be a tribute during or surrounding King Charles’ coronation as it may open old wounds. Many still feel that Diana should be queen if she was alive today.” He added that the royals have worked “strategically” to make an image of Camilla as queen.

Leroy said: “They have done everything to gain a liking for the now Queen Camilla with the public. At this late stage in all that has happened would they rock the boat so to speak?”

The day will be filled with I wonder, ifs and what would their mother be like if she was alive and the queen.

Leroy added that it’s unlikely that William or Harry would’ve pushed for a tribute to their mother. But they will likely be thinking about her at the ceremony. Leroy said: “I don’t think William or Harry will push for a tribute for their mother. But I think the day will be filled with I wonder, ifs and what would their mother be like if she was alive and the queen. I think the day will concentrate on the new king and queen. Even with recent revelations I think the princes and the royal family would want it to be this way.”

Kate could make ‘subtle’ tribute to Princess Diana

Leroy explained that if anyone was to make a tribute to Diana, it would be the new Princess of Wales. He noted: “A happy medium and a subtle tribute would be the current Princess of Wales wearing the Spencer family tiara at the coronation as a tribute.” Kate has worn Diana’s jewellery to important events before. Her iconic sapphire engagement ring was once Diana’s. Kate has also worn Diana’s favourite tiara – The Lover’s Knot – on numerous occasions previously.

Leroy added that this may be a detail Prince Harry “pushed for”. He added: “Seeing as the Duchess of Sussex will not be in attendance, this would be something he ‘possibly’ would have pushed for as a tribute to his mother.”

Leroy also added that if there is any sort of tribute to Diana at the coronation, it would be seen favourably by the British public. He said: “If by any chance there’s a tribute to Diana on coronation day it could be seen as an olive branch to not only Prince Harry but also members of the British public who would have wanted the full fairytale with Charles and Diana.”

