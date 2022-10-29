Princess Kate has inspired daughter Princess Charlotte after the youngster was spotted copying some of her mother’s unique gestures.

It comes after the adorable seven-year-old’s behaviour was analysed by one the UK’s top body language experts.

Princess Charlotte has previously been referred to as the “general” of her siblings.

At Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, she was seen talking supportively to brother George. As the monarch’s coffin passed the pair, Charlotte reminded George that he needed to bow.

However, despite her leader-like disposition, a body language expert suggested that Charlotte can be shy at times.

Princess Charlotte – with her brothers – at Trooping the Colour this year (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Charlotte copies gesture from mum Kate

Speaking to The Mirror earlier this year, Judi James discussed how Charlotte emulated one of mother Kate’s nervous gestures.

Judi James examined the princess’ behaviour when Prince William and Kate dropped her off at her first day back at school in September.

Charlotte, along with siblings George and Louis, had their first day at Lambrook School last month. The institution is located in 52 acres of the gorgeous Berkshire countryside.

It’s Charlotte showing the shyness signals here, touching her hair in that gesture that sweetly mirrors her mother.

Prince William is said to have called them “all the gang” before guiding them to the entrance of a mansion-esque building.

The children were seen meeting the Lambrook’s headmaster Jonathan Perry.

When he shook Princess Charlotte’s hand, she was seen pulling at her hair. Judi said this gesture demonstrates that Charlotte was feeling reserved.

She explained: “It’s Charlotte showing the shyness signals here, touching her hair in that gesture that sweetly mirrors her mother and getting a fond stroke on the back of her hair to nudge her into her handshake with the headmaster.”

Charlotte it would seem, like most children starting a new school, was feeling a little anxious.

Princess Kate’s struggle with shyness

Judi has also spoken in the past about the Princess of Wales’ apparent reticence in social situations.

Prior to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Kate met with various members of the Commonwealth. Judi reflected upon this interaction and concluded that Kate was once a rather nervous person.

She later added that since then, Kate has blossomed into a much more confident woman.

Judi said: “Back then she looked shy and inexperienced, performing anxiety hair touches while she leaned backwards slightly and held her bag up in a barrier gesture.

“Today we have a confident, very regal-looking woman who is clearly hosting and putting her guests at ease with her techniques of active listening and even touch rituals. Kate now uses a prolonged eye engagement that shows any shyness is a thing of the past.”

William and Kate had their three children start at Lambrook School in September (Credit: Splash News)

Akin to her mother, it’s probable that Princess Charlotte will grow out of her shyness as she gets older.

Judi James has also spoken about other royals’ body language.

Looking into Prince Louis‘ behaviour on the siblings’ first day back at school, Judi said she saw signs of a desire for leadership.

She told The Mirror: “Louis might be the youngest sibling but he looks determined to set the tone for the group with this display of confidence, bravery and determination.

“Spurning the offer of his dad’s hand, he sets off with the kind of arm swing you normally only see on parade grounds.”

Moreover, Judi believes Louis was giving a “protective” look at George and Charlotte.

