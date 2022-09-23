The Princess of Wales has revealed what Prince George and Princess Charlotte asked her and William after the Queen‘s death.

The heartbreaking revelation came during an engagement in Windsor yesterday (Thursday, September 22).

Kate and William attended an engagement yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

Prince and Princess of Wales head to engagement

Despite still being in a period of royal mourning, Kate and Prince William attended an engagement yesterday.

The engagement, which took place in Windsor, was their first since the Queen’s death earlier this month.

Kate and William made a special trip to Windsor Guildhall to meet volunteers and staff.

They also took the opportunity to thank the volunteers for supporting the large crowds that gathered in Windsor to commemorate the Queen on the day of her funeral.

As per royal mourning guidelines, the Prince and Princess of Wales wore black as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty.

It was during this engagement that Kate revealed what George and Charlotte had asked her following the Queen’s death.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George played important roles at the Queen’s funeral (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess of Wales reveals what George and Charlotte asked

Speaking about the preparations the volunteers had made for the day of the funeral, Kate revealed that she, William, and the children had watched it unfold whilst on the school run.

“When we’ve been doing the school run, we’ve been able to see the preparations going up. We’ve seen it growing,” Kate said.

“It must have been quite a mission. Having gone backward and forwards last week, we could see it slowly growing. It seemed so well organised,” she continued.

The Princess of Wales then revealed that her children had been “beady-eyed” and had spotted drones flying around the area for security reasons.

She then went on to say that they couldn’t help but ask their parents about them.

The children remained in school during the national mourning period (Credit: YouTube)

How have George and Charlotte coped with the Queen’s death?

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed that the royal children had remained in school during the national mourning period.

They explained that they had done this to give the kids a sense of “continuity” and “normality”.

The update on the children came during Kate and William’s Windsor walkabout last week.

“He spoke about George, Charlotte, and Louis, saying that they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible,” a well-wisher revealed at the time.

Kate later admitted that whilst George understood the loss of the Queen, Charlotte and Louis didn’t so much.

George and Charlotte, of course, were in attendance at the Queen’s funeral on Monday (September 19).

The royal children walked behind the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Abbey.

They were also in attendance at the committal service in Windsor later on that day.

