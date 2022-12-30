Princess Kate’s touching comment about ‘helping William’ during Christmas appearance

Princess Kate made a touching remark about Prince William when meeting a fan at Christmas.

On Christmas Day, William and Kate travelled to visit St Mary Magdalene’s church in Sandringham for a church service.

Following the service, the family made sure to meet the revellers who had awaited their arrival outside the church.

At one point, the Princess of Wales spotted a young girl named India holding a bouquet of flowers for her.

She proceeded to go over a share a brief chat with the eight-year-old and her mother, Zoe.

Princess Kate Middleton’s touching comment about William

India and her mum recalled the heartwarming moment, with India telling OK!: “When Catherine came over, I gave her a bunch of flowers – red and white ones with a gold pine cone in it.”

“She asked me what my name was. She said thank you for the flowers, and I said: ‘You’re welcome.’ And She thanked us for coming and she said: ‘Have you had a nice morning?’ and I said: ‘Yes.’ And then she asked if Father Christmas came and I said: ‘Yes.’ She said she’d woken up early too,” she then added.

However, their short meeting came to an end when Kate spotted William with George, Charlotte and Louis.

She realised he needed a helping hand, and made a sweet remark to the mother and daughter about her husband.

Zoe then added: “I feel lucky that I met her, and right at the end of our conversation, she said: ‘Well, I better go help William with the children’.”

Kate then trotted off to round up the children and be with William as they met fellow royal fans.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Kate has been voted Top Female Role Model of 2022 by Brits – beating members of her own family to the top spot.

The poll, which gave voters the option of voting for the likes of Liz Truss, Emma Watson and Rochelle Humes, was conducted as part of a campaign by Girls Out Loud.

Kate managed to top the poll with 35% of the vote, even beating members of her own royal family. Queen Consort Camilla came in with 17% of the vote.

However, elsewhere in the poll, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, managed to pick up just 16% of the vote, coming in as the lowest ranked royal.

