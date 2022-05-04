Princess Eugenie thrills fans as she shares loving tribute to husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie sent a super sweet message to her husband Jack Brooksbank on Instagram – and fans loved it.

The businessman celebrated his 36th birthday yesterday and the royal couldn’t wait to wish him many happy returns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Princess Eugenie husband

Eugenie shared a pic of the couple larking about behind some stunning scenery.

Surrounded by palm trees, they look like they are living their best lives.

There are reports the couple are in California. We wonder if they caught up with Harry and Meghan!

Read more: Kate Middleton lookalike has royal fans divided as she appears on Lorraine

As the Princess takes the selfie, Jack can be seen hiding behind her.

The couple look delighted in each other’s company and both have smiles a mile wide.

In addition, another photo included in the post shows Jack and Eugenie wearing masks while on a plane.

Meanwhile, Eugenie captioned the post: “Happy birthday to you my Jack. 36 years today. What a journey it’s been so far. Can’t wait for so many more.”

Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her husband (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

The sweet selfie went down a storm with fans.

Many commented on how comfortable the couple looked.

One replied: “You two are so cute! I love your non glamorous photos. You show authentic life together.”

In addition, another said: “What an awesome photo! Great smile Princess! Happy Birthday Jack! It’s all about you today!”

After that, another gushed: “What a sweet post, happy birthday to you Jack.”

However, Jack isn’t the only member of the family to have celebrated a birthday recently.

Their son August turned one in February and Eugenie was 32 in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

In an adorable snap the Princess shared an intimate look at her family life as she celebrated her special day.

In the picture, Eugenie and Jack hold hands with August, who is walking between them.

However, all three have their backs to the camera.

The happy couple on their wedding day (Credit: Zak Hussein SplashNews)

“What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys. Thank you,” she captioned the adorable photo.

The Princess’ fans loved the post with one gushing: “Awwww what a beautiful photograph.”

Eugenie podcast

Meanwhile, Eugenie announced some exciting news last week.

She is launching a podcast in conjunction with her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Taking to Instagram she told fans Floodlight would feature people from “all walks of life”.

In addition, she wrote: “From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it.”

Fans loved the post and congratulated the Princess for bringing attention to the important cause.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.