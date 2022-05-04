A Kate Middleton lookalike has left royal fans divided over whether she has a resemblance to the duchess.

Aussie Brittany Dixon has gone viral for her likeness to the Duchess of Cambridge after sharing a video on TikTok.

She has even applied for a part as Kate on Netflix’s The Crown.

But some Lorraine viewers weren’t convinced when she appeared on the show today.

Fans were not convinced by Brittany (Credit: ITV)

Kate Middleton lookalike on Lorraine

Brittany spoke to Lorraine Kelly about causing such a stir on social media.

There is no doubt she bears a likeness to Kate.

With her long dark hair and green eyes the artist could maybe pass as her sister.

Even Lorraine said she could see the resemblance.

But viewers were not having any of it.

She’ll need to work on her accent! (Credit: ITV)

One tweeted: “#Lorraine Kate Middleton lookalike doesn’t look a bit like her.”

When Lorraine pointed out Brittany did not sound like Kate, the artist said she had English family who could help her with the accent.

But one fan said: “I think Kate lookalike was doing her utmost to speak like the Duchess of Cambridge in that interview.”

Another wrote: “#lorraine it must be just me. Looks [bleep] all like her.”

However, another viewer insisted: “@brittanydixon_2 Good Morning Brittany! GREAT seeing your interview this morning. WOW you ARE SO MUCH like Catherine.”

Meanwhile, royal fans have also been sharing their thoughts after Brittany shared a video on TikTok.

The Crown casting

Many think she’s the image of Kate and encouraged her to apply to Netflix to portray her in The Crown.

The show is looking for actors to play young Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate with filming due to start in August.

Brittany announced in a video viewed by 600,000 people: “I was not expecting that video to get that much attention.

Does the Duchess have a doppelgänger ? (Credit: Splash)

“So I did end up applying, they just wanted a selfie, some general information, and a 30 second video of me talking about something I love.”

The Aussie said she had grown up around acting and had been involved in school productions.

Brittany also told Lorraine she had so many people she didn’t know supporting her.

One fan who saw the video replied: “Wow, you are very, very similar. Now I know why you’ve always looked familiar.”

Another added: “You look just like her!! Good luck!”

The artist is now waiting to hear back from the casting director and if it’s a ‘yes’, we’ll all be seeing a lot more of Brittany.

