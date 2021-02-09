Princess Eugenie has welcomed her first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The news was announced on the royal family’s Instagram page late this afternoon (February 9).

The post revealed where the baby was born, and that the tot’s grandparents are “delighted with the news”.

Princess Eugenie has welcomed her first baby with husband Jack (Credit: Splash News)

What did the Princess Eugenie baby post say?

The post featured a picture of Eugenie and Jack at their October 2018 wedding.

Read more: Queen’s fury at Fergie’s ‘toe-sucking’ incident revealed

It revealed they are now the proud parents of a baby boy.

The caption read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 08.55hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.

“The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.”

The couple married back in October 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

It added: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Read more: Prince Philip may not get to see Archie on his 100th birthday

The post continued: “This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.”

It also added that the new mum was “doing well”.

It said: “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

What has Eugenie said about her son?

Fresh from the birth of her first child, the princess has shared the very first picture of the tot on Instagram.

She took to her grid to share an adorable black-and-white picture of the baby.

Clearly surprised at her new role as a mum, she accompanied the picture with lots of blue heart emojis and a couple of exclamation marks.

“So cute – many congratulations,” said one fan on hearing the news.

“Congratulations!” another declared.

“Huge congratulations,” another commented. “Another baby boy in the family.”

“So happy for you guys,” another declared.

“Congratulating Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank a lot for the arrival of their son! Sending them so much love ahead as a little family,” said another.

Let us know what you think of the Princess Eugenie baby news on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.