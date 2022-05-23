Princess Diana had a wish for the future of her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, according to her biographer.

Andrew Morton claims the late royal envisaged the heir to the throne and her second son being close as adults.

Indeed, the author believes their mother had a specific, particular role in mind for Harry as the brothers grew up.

He touched on the subject in a wide-ranging interview with OK! as he reflected on the Queen‘s reign.

Princess Diana holds Harry as a baby, while Prince William is carried by Prince Charles

Asked about the Queen’s reaction to Harry moving to California, Mr Morton compared the situation to the Queen living in Malta for a spell after her marriage.

Nonetheless, he suggested the monarch would be “relaxed” about her grandson’s choice.

And that’s because, Mr Morton indicated, the focus is more on William and Kate Middleton due to the line of succession.

Furthermore, he revealed the Princes’ mum might have hoped Harry would have a part to play within any court of his brother.

Diana apparently hoped her sons would remain tight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s not like they are the Cambridges,” Mr Morton told OK! Magazine.

“It’s someone who’s sixth in line to the throne and who will go down the pecking order.”

It would have been Diana’s wish that Harry would be William’s right-hand man.

He continued by praising Harry’s charitable work: “It would have been Diana’s wish that Harry would be William’s right-hand man. But what Harry’s doing with his Invictus Games is entirely laudable.”

Additionally, Mr Morton hinted Harry is ‘finding his place’ within the Royal Family set up.

He went on to stress how important it has been for the Queen that her own children have chosen charities they support.

And so, as Harry has given his backing to the Invictus Games, Mr Morton continued to highlight how the Queen will be “very proud” of her grandson on that basis – despite tabloid speculation about dynamics with the Windsor family.

