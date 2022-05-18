Meghan Markle and Prince Harry changed the wording of their wedding vows to honour Princess Diana, an expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018.

Millions around the globe watched the couple’s special day and now a few secrets have emerged, according to a body language expert.

Harry and Meghan married in May 2018 (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry latest

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren Stanton said the couple made a change to their marriage vows.

He explained: “Meghan seems to have a strong affection for Princess Diana and this shows through her changing the wording of her marriage vows.

“She and Harry chose to change ‘man and wife’ to ‘husband and wife’ and remove the word ‘obey’, just like Diana and Charles did when they wed.

The couple apparently changed their vows for their wedding, a body language expert says (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

“Doing so suggests Harry wanted to honour his mother on his big day and displays Meghan’s desire to have an affinity with Diana.”

Meanwhile, there were other aspects of their wedding in which the couple paid tribute to Harry’s late mother Diana.

Meghan included forget-me-nots in her bridal bouquet.

They were reportedly Diana’s favourite flower.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘honoured’ Diana on their wedding day in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Mr Stanton said Meghan’s “something blue” was a piece of the dress she wore on her first date with Harry.

She had it sewn into her veil.

Mr Stanton explained: “This hidden detail was probably intended to be a private gesture between Meghan and Harry to remind the couple of the early days of their relationship.”

Harry and Meghan will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday (May 19).

Meghan and Harry wedding

Four years ago, they tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in front of their 600 guests.

The Royal Family of course attended as Harry’s brother Prince William stepped in as his Best Man.

However, Meghan’s family didn’t attend apart from her mother Doria Ragland.

Meghan was walked down the aisle by Harry’s dad Prince Charles as her own father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend due to a recent heart surgery.

