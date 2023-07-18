Princess Diana’s sad confession about Prince William’s childhood: ‘It even set him apart from his brother’

A royal expert has shared a sad confession that Princess Diana once made about the childhood of her eldest son Prince William.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond had many meetings with the so-called People’s Princess at different moments throughout her career. Through these conversations, she had the privilege of getting to know Princess Diana on a personal level.

Reflecting back on the things she learnt, Jennie claimed that while Diana was immensely proud of her son’s attitude to royal life, she was very aware that things were far from easy for him.

Princess Diana made a sad confession about her eldest son’s childhood, says royal expert (Credit: BBC)

Princess Diana discusses Prince William’s childhood

In an interview with OK!, the royal expert revealed the big prediction Princess Diana made for Prince William’s future.

Diana, of course, died when her sons were only 15 and 12, so tragically never got to see them grow up into adults. The then Princess of Wales dies in a car accident in Paris in 1997. She was aged just 36.

Princess Diana had big hopes for her son’s future, says royal expert (Credit: BBC)

“Diana had great faith in William, and told me she thought the country would come to realise that we were ‘very lucky to have someone like William’ and I think her words ring true today,” Jennie shared.

However, on a sadder note, Diana also apparently reflected on the pressure William was under from the get-go.

William felt the burden of his destiny.

Jennie said: “She also told me that William felt the burden of his destiny. Unlike other young boys, he would never have freedom of choice over the job he would do or the direction of his life.”

Diana recognised too that being born as heir to the throne didn’t only make the young prince different from other children, but even those closest to him. “He was born to be king, and that, of course, set him apart from every other boy or girl, even from his brother,” she said.

Prince William’s important role in Diana’s life

Jennie also shared how Prince William had been a crucial source of emotional support to his mother during the most difficult years of her life. Jennie said she was a “volatile person” and, even though she tried to protect both boys from the rows and upsets with Charles, she also “turned to William for support”.

She then went on to reveal one particular gesture that the prince had made as a youngster to try and cheer Princess Diana up. “As her marriage collapsed, she would lean on William for support and he would famously pass her tissues and a note under the bathroom door to try to comfort her when she was crying.”

