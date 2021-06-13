Princess Diana and Meghan Markle both didn’t get what they wanted from the Queen, a royal expert has alleged.

Royal author Matthew Dennison says that both likely wanted a personal relationship with the Monarch.

And hoped to get beyond small talk and talk of duty.

Read more: Princess Diana ‘would have been thrilled with Lilibet Diana’

However, Matthew, says that is simply not the Queen’s method of communication.

Instead, she prides herself on placing most importance on passing a sense of duty and service onto her family.

Princess Diana reportedly yearned for a close bond with the Queen (Credit: SplashNews)

Did The Queen and Princess Diana get on?

Matthew reveals in his new book about the Queen, Her Majesty’s Life: “The Queen doesn’t talk about her own feelings and she doesn’t encourage others to talk about their feelings either.

Read more: Kate Middleton stuns at G7 Summit with Princess Diana tribute

“Diana had meeting after meeting with the Queen, who ultimately felt it was the same conversation happening over and over again.

“I don’t know if Meghan was overawed in that sense because Meghan was a grown woman with experience of life when she joined the royal family whereas Diana was a young girl.

“But I think both women wanted something from the Queen that they didn’t get.”

Queen Elizabeth II is dedicated to a life of service (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Meghan Markle said about the Queen?

Indeed, Meghan said how surprised she was that she had to learn to curtsey before the Queen.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said: “We just practised and then walked in…And I met her and apparently I did a very deep curtsy—I don’t remember it—and then we just sat there and we chatted.

“And, um, it was lovely and easy and I think, thank God I hadn’t known a lot about the family. Thank God I hadn’t researched.

“I would have been so in my head about all of this.”

Yet she also said that the Queen had always been “wonderful” to her.

The former Suits actress said: “The Queen has always been wonderful to me.

Meghan Markle says the Queen has been “wonderful” to her (Credit: SplashNews)

“It made me think of my grandmother – she’s always been warm and inviting.”

And Meghan has even called her newborn daughter after her grandmother-in-law.

Why have Harry and Meghan called their daughter Lilibet?

Harry and Meghan have called their second child Lilibet Diana, a tribute to both the Queen and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

Lilibet is of course the Queen’s nickname since childhood.

The nickname was coined by the Queen herself, who struggled to pronounce her name Elizabeth as a toddler.

Harry and Meghan named their daughter after both the Queen and Princess Diana (Credit: SplashNews)

Her parents were so taken with the mispronunciation that they designated Lilibet as their pet name for the then Princess Elizabeth.

As for Princess Diana, she never said anything particularly damning about the Queen in public.

The pair are believed to have got on fairly well at first.

And the Queen even gave Diana permission to represent her at Princess Grace of Monaco’s funeral in 1982 – when she was just 21.



Yet according to Ingrid Seward, the Queen eventually grew tired of Diana’s regular meetings at the Palace.

Ingrid wrote: “‘Diana was usually in a lot better mood when she left than she was when she arrived,’ one of the Queen’s staff recalled.

“In time, though, Elizabeth came to dread the meetings.

“After one session a footman said: ‘The Princess cried three times in a half an hour while she was waiting to see you.’

“The Queen replied, ‘I had her for an hour—and she cried nonstop.'”

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.