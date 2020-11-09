Princess Diana fans are fuming after Martin Bashir was photographed picking up a takeaway.

The famed journalist, 57, was previously said by the BBC to be too ill to take questions regarding new Princess Diana claims.

They said that he was suffering from coronavirus, and was unavailable for contact.

Disgruntled fans took to Twitter to vent their fury.

Martin Bashir is said to be too ill to speak regarding the new Princess Diana documentary (Credit: ITV)

Why are Princess Diana fans angry with Martin Bashir?

One user argued: “The karma train needs to make a stop for Martin Bashir. And that needs to include more than just firing him.”

While another user claimed: “Busted – BBC: Bashir too “seriously unwell” to be questioned on Diana documentary. Not too ill for a Tikka.”

A further user declared: “Time for this obnoxious man to face the music. Karma for Diana and Michael Jackson. BBC must be held responsible for the atrocious behaviour of its people.

Princess Diana sat down with Martin Bashir for their 1995 interview (Credit: SplashNews)

“BBC investigating as ‘seriously unwell’ Martin Bashir ‘photographed after visiting takeaway.”

A fourth user shared: “The BBC claimed he was too ill to comment. About claims that he duped Princess Diana into giving him her landmark ‘there were 3 of us in this marriage’ interview…but MoS man @MarkHookham catches Martin Bashir strolling out to pick up a takeaway”

Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, has demanded a fresh BBC inquiry over Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview with his late sister.

Charles Earl Spencer claims new information has come to his attention (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened to Martin Bashir?

In fact, in a new Channel 4 documentary, Diana: The Truth Behind The Interview, Spencer claims that forged was committed to help broker the 1995 interview.

Hence he alleges that he was shown false bank statements that implied royal courtiers had been paid to ‘spy’ on Diana.

Other allegations include that he was told Prince Edward ‘had AIDs’ and that Prince Charles was having an affair with the nanny.

Also taking to Twitter, Spencer says he is coming forward now because he has found new information that suggests a ‘BBC cover up.’

He tweeted: “Many people are, quite understandably, asking why I’ve waited till now to come forward with the truth about how the @BBCPanorama with my sister came about. While I knew that Martin Bashir used fake bank statements and other dishonesty to get my sister to do the interview,…”



Before adding: “What I only found out 2 weeks ago. Thanks to journalist Andy Webb’s persistent use of the Freedom of Information Act, is that the BBC also knew. Not only knew about it, but that they covered it up.”

