Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton admits ‘one thing’ he never dared ask her

Andrew Morton, the biographer that worked with Princess Diana on her book, has revealed the one thing he never dared to ask her.

Princess Diana, Her True Story – In Her Own Words was released in 1992 with huge success and was met with much controversy at the time.

Speaking on HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast, Andrew Morton has shared some insight into the now-legendary book.

During their discussions, nothing was off limits, but that didn’t stop Andrew short of asking one question entirely.

Princess Diana released a book penned by Andrew Norton in 1992 (Credit: Splashnews)

The question Andrew Morton never asked Princess Diana

“The one question I never asked her was, ‘why are you doing it?'” he explained. “Because she might have thought to herself, ‘Why am I doing it’?”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Andrew shared that the entire process was very emotional for Diana.

“I remember occasions when Diana was in tears talking about some of the issues in her life, mostly her suicide attempts, and when I sent her to read through Chapter 6, she was in tears reading it because it just brought back so many memories,” he said.

“She did have a difficult childhood, an unhappy childhood, and talking about that as well was like ploughing a field, it brought to the surface all kinds of unhappiness.”

Andrew also drew comparisons with Harry’s recent tell-all memoir, Spare. He insisted that it’s unlikely Harry, like Diana, will ever regret its release.

Prince Harry’s memoir has sparked major controversy (Credit: Splashnews)

‘Harry won’t regret his book’

“Diana was relieved when the book came out. And so were many people who worked in Buckingham Palace,” he continued. “I’m sure he feels like he has done the right thing.”

“Harry will have thought long and hard before doing this, but he also has the undivided support of his wife, which is very different. I mean, this is a huge contrast between Harry and Diana, Diana was talking about a broken marriage, an unhappy marriage. Harry’s talking about unhappiness with an institution.”

Andrew went on to add: “Diana, and let’s just get this straight, never regretted for a living second, having cooperated with the book. She even wrote to us to say as much. There has been all kinds of speculation to say, ‘Oh, she regretted it.’ She never did.”

