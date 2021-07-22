Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s final royal trip in 1992 before split

Princess Diana and Prince Charles went on a final royal trip in 1992 before they split.

Their finally royal trip took place in November 1992 during their final weeks of marriage.

Just a few short weeks later, on December 9, the couple would announce their separation.

The royal family had reportedly hoped the trip could bring them back together, but it quickly took a turn for the worse.

Just days into the trip, the unhappy couple were quickly nicknamed The Glums by the British media.

One newspaper headline read: “Tortured – how much longer can this tragedy go on?”

The South Korea trip sparked the death of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The death of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ tumultuous marriage

“They arrived in Korea with orders to present the image of a loving couple,” said The Mirror’s royal correspondent at the time.

“Instead, stony-faced, they ignored each other, not even exchanging a look.

“Their eyes never met. There was no physical contact. It was as if they were two strangers.”

The media had already predicted their downfall (Credit: Howard L. Sachs / CNP / SplashNews.com)

One reporter even said the end of Princess Diana and Charles’ marriage was inevitable because of the “hatred that radiated between the two as they came down the steps of the plane”.

Pictures of the couple barely making eye contact spread like wildfire. It became impossible for the palace to claim that everything was OK.

“It was only when we went to Korea, the last tour when you knew it was all over,” said then-royal photographer, Arthur Edwards. “They couldn’t bear to be in each other’s company. It was so miserable.”

The first official sign of trouble came when Charles’ secretary Peter Westburcot made a statement.

He told the press: “We know that they’re not [fine] but we’re doing our best with them.”

Just two weeks later, and behind closed doors at Kensington palace, Charles and Diana agreed to part ways.

However, it wasn’t until December 9 that their decision was made public.

The rest is history, and just a few short years later Princess Diana would once again hit headlines around the world, this time with news of her tragic death.

Diana’s Decades airs on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

