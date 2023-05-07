Princess Charlotte compared to Princess Anne amid gestures to George and Louis at coronation

Princess Charlotte has been compared to Princess Anne by royal fans following her appearance at the coronation.

During the coronation, Charlotte was seen supporting Prince Louis by holding his hand and checking in on him. She was also seen checking on Prince George, who took on the role of Page of Honour to the King.

A royal author once claimed that there’s ‘parallels’ between Charlotte and her great-aunt Anne because of the way the young royal is with older brother George. Anne has also been known to be a good support to her older brother King Charles.

Royal author Tom Quinn previously predicted a similar role for Charlotte in the future. Speaking to the Express website in March, Mr Quinn suggested Charlotte is free from the pressure of growing up knowing she will be monarch, as Anne was.

Princess Charlotte similar to Princess Anne?

Mr Quinn told the tabloid outlet that Anne has always been supportive of her brother and suggested she is “kind of a tougher character”. He went on to say he could see how that kind of outlook could develop with Charlotte and George, too.

Mr Quinn also said there is “definitely a parallel” between Charlotte and Anne. Charlotte has been spotted on several occasions marshalling both of her brothers’ conduct. He went on: “I think she does seem more sure of herself, more centred, more grounded [than Prince George].”

Prince George ‘looking to his sister who is more grounded’

Meanwhile, Mr Quinn said he believes George is already aware of the scale and scope of his destiny. He reflected: “George will feel although he has a role, and he’s very important and he will already be aware that he’s very important. On the negative side, it represents a kind of pressure. And so I think he’s looking to his sister who is more grounded.”

But George should have “really good” support in his younger sister in the years and decades to come, Mr Quinn argued.

Charlotte compared to Anne

Following the coronation on Saturday May 6, royal fans also compared Charlotte to Anne. One person said on Twitter: “Charlotte will be to George, what Princess Anne is to Charles. She has it all figured out. She’ll be loyal.”

Another wrote: “Princess Charlotte will be the next royal highness Princess Anne in the future.”

Someone else tweeted: “I feel like Princess Charlotte is the next generation’s Princess Anne – she will be a huge support to her dad and brother in the future.”

Another added: “People say Princess Charlotte resembles the late Queen Elizabeth II. But I see a lot of Princess Anne in her. The little girl always gets stuff done, looking out for her older brother George and looking after for her younger brother Louis.”

