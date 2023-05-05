Princess Anne ‘confronted’ Camilla over new title at coronation dinner in ‘big showdown’

Camilla, Queen Consort, and Princess Anne have allegedly been involved in a “big showdown” ahead of the coronation.

The Princess Royal is apparently unhappy with her sister-in-law using the title “Queen”. The story was claimed by Princess Diana‘s former dressmaker David Emanuel, during an interview on GB News.

Princess Diana’s dressmaker David made an appearance on GB News yesterday to discuss the rapidly approaching coronation. One hot topic that arose was Camilla, who will be known as ‘Queen Camilla’ after the coronation. It is a matter that has sparked a great deal of controversy of late and one that David admitted is “highly charged”.

Should Camilla be known as ‘Queen’? (Credit: Splash News)

Camilla ‘confronted’ by Princess Anne?

“I understood from Her Majesty the Queen that [Camilla] should be Queen Consort, now suddenly she’s ‘Queen’?” David seemed baffled by the apparent title change.

“That’s what were we were sold on weren’t we?” David then asked, also claiming that “a lot of people have told me they’re unhappy about it”.

Another person that’s apparently unhappy with Camilla’s new title is Princess Anne. According to David, she went so far as to confront Camilla about it in “a big showdown” at a dinner. David shared the shocking claims that is apparently “spinning around” in royal circles.

He said: “I heard that there was a coronation dinner. Obviously the King and Camilla were there and apparently the Princess Royal said: ‘You’re not Queen, you’re the Queen’s Consort.'”

You’re not Queen, you’re the Queen’s Consort

“Wow,” gasped a shocked Dan Wootton, who was interviewing him, “That’s a fascinating revelation. She said this to her face?”

“Oh yes,” David confirmed, insisting that this story is not simply gossip but something that he has heard from “quite a few sources”.

“It was a big showdown,” he said.

Princess Anne apparently ‘confronted’ Camilla at a coronation dinner (Credit: Splash News)

Will there be tension at the coronation?

Of course, the sisters-in-law already have an interesting past. Anne is believed to have dated Andrew Parker Bowles, aka Camilla’s ex husband, before they were married. In light of this new claim, David predicted that this weekend’s coronation has the potential to be a tense affair. Of course, this new update only adds to the drama that has already been predicted in the wake of Prince Harry‘s return to the UK.

“So you can imagine that in the Abbey, it’s going to be so emotionally charged,” David said. He then drew attention to the guest list: “You’ve got Diana’s sisters, the Spencers will be there, Camilla’s children will be there.”

“And what are they all thinking?” He finished up by asking. “What is the country thinking?”

ED! have contacted Buckingham Palace reps for comment on this story.

