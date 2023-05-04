Lionel Richie defended by fans as he’s accused of ‘breaking protocol’ with behaviour towards Camilla

Lionel Richie “broke protocol” with Camilla when he met the Queen Consort during a garden party yesterday (Wednesday, May 3).

However, the legendary singer’s behaviour towards Camilla has been defended by his legion of fans on social media since.

Lionel Richie was amongst the guests at the party (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Lionel Richie meets The King and Camilla at garden party

Yesterday saw the King host a garden party at Buckingham Palace. There were 8,000 guests at the party, as well as the King, Camilla, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Amongst the 8,000 strong guests at the party was Lionel Richie. The 73-year-old is set to perform at the King’s coronation concert on Sunday (May 7).

“We’re walking in history right now,” Richie said, according to the Daily Mirror. He then said that the coronation concert is going to be “so much fun”.

Richie also revealed that he had been given a coveted seat inside Westminster Abbey for the coronation itself.

“This is a once in a lifetime so to be a part of it is everything,” he said.

Lionel broke protocol with Camilla (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Lionel Richie ‘breaks protocol’ in Camilla chat

After meeting the King, Lionel then met Queen Consort Camilla. It was during this chat that the American musician broke protocol. Richie made the faux pas of extending his arm to shake the hand of the royal. He also patted her arm a couple of times during their chat too.

According to royal etiquette, you must wait for the royal to move to shake your hand first. Additionally, touching a member of the Royal Family is not allowed.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Paul Gauger of VisitBritain explained why Lionel had broken royal protocol.

“You shouldn’t touch a member of the royal family. You should always wait for them to extend their hand to you and with that handshake, just be nice and gentle,” he said.

“If she doesn’t extend her hand it’s not a sign of disrespect and that’s where you might enter into conversation.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Lionel also spoke to the King (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Fans defend legendary musician’s behaviour

However, fans of the singer were quick to defend his behaviour during his chat with Camilla, despite him breaking royal protocol.

“Don’t be obnoxious. He was gracious, enthusiastic, humble, and clearly feeling grateful to be invited. Why do you people need to stir up trouble everywhere?” one fan fumed at suggestions Richie had broken royal protocol.

“I’m sure she wasn’t offended. So much more in this crazy world to worry about than a friendly pat,” another said.

“Give over, such a lovely Man, what a lovely couple, Camilla wasn’t phased in the least, all so relaxed enjoying the day, stop being so petty,” a third wrote.

“Hugging is not that serious stop with this over-picking,” another fumed.

Read more: Princess Kate warned ‘wrong move with Harry reconciliation could paint her as petty and cold-hearted’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.