Gran swears and rejects Prince William during his and Kate’s trip to Wales

The Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting Holyhead in North Wales for the first time on Tuesday September 27 since receiving their new titles.

William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales visit

Crowds of people waited for them outside a Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) base. Once they arrived, the couple paused to speak to a grandmother, Wales Online reports.

The grandmother mentioned their children to the royal couple as they spoke, in which William replied: “We’re looking for a babysitter.”

The woman delighted William and Kate with her reply as she said: “I would, but I’ve got no teeth.”

William instantly laughed and responded: “That doesn’t matter.”

Gran swears at William, Prince of Wales

Their conversation continued as the woman held hands with William and Kate. Then, she admitted she forgot to bring them a present.

She said: “I’ve forgotten the Welsh cakes in the rush on the A55,” adding: “I thought [bleep], the royals are coming to Holyhead.”

William and Kate then started to move down the line to speak to other royal fans. However the woman called them back to introduce them to her grandson.

Prince William was all more than happy to return while his wife continued to greet other excited members of the public.

As she clutched his arms, Prince William reportedly told the gran: “Do you know what, we’d have a lot of fun together. I can see a real budding friendship, (between) you and me.”

Kate’s touching nod to Princess Diana

During their visit to Wales, it appeared Kate made a touching nod to Princess Diana.

The new Princess of Wales was in Anglesey with her husband following the end of mourning for the late Queen.

While national mourning concluded the day after the state funeral, royal mourning continued for another week.

During that time, members of the royal family were expected to wear black, which was observed.

Now Kate – who is also now the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Duchess of Cambridge – emerged from mourning in a bright coat which is believed to also pay tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Among other instances, Diana was spotted wearing a similar bright red coat on Christmas Day 1993 in Sandringham.

Some reports have identified Kate’s coat as an LK Bennett design. It reportedly costs £599.

The gold metal detailing on the pocket has been likened by some stylists to a Gucci design.

And furthermore, it is called the ‘Spencer’ coat!

Kate Middleton coat

Observers loved Kate’s coat on social media.

One person hailed it as “stunning”.

Another admitted: “I’m a sucker for a red coat.”

