In the latest Prince William news, former footballer Rio Ferdinand has revealed the royal was “out of order” with him.

Rio, 44, hung up his boots in 2015 after a glittering career that took in Manchester United, Leeds United and West Ham.

The defender also won 83 caps for England in nearly 15 years playing for the national team.

Yet despite his achievements on the pitch, it seems Rio is still prone to a spot of banter from the Prince of Wales.

Prince William encountered Rio Ferdinand earlier this week (Credit: YouTube)

Prince William news

Rio appears on tomorrow’s (Saturday November 12) episode of The Jonathan Ross Show.

But earlier this week he was at Windsor, along with wife Kate and his father Julian, to pick up an OBE for his sport and charity work.

And it seems Rio came in for a ribbing from Wills – an Aston Villa supporter – after Man United came up short last weekend.

Rio’s old team lost 3-1 to the Birmingham side in the Premier League – and according to him, the royal teased him over the loss.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your National Treasure now!

Rio Ferdinand, pictured here with his wife Kate, was apparently teased by Prince William (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘That was the first thing he said’

Viewers will watch Rio tell host Jonathan Ross on his ITV chat show how William reacted to the match with him.

Rio admits he was “delighted” by the exchange during the investiture ceremony

He goes on: “[Prince William] was a bit out of order if I must be honest.”

Rio continues: “Aston Villa, his team he supports, beat Man United at the weekend. And that was the first thing he said!

It was great to see him.

“But, no, it was great. It was great to see him.”

Rio claims Prince William was ‘out of order’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rio’s nerves

Dad-of-four Rio also reveals more about the conversations he’s enjoyed with the future monarch.

Nonetheless Rio remains conscious of the Prince’s position.

The footy fave also notes how he can feel “nervous” in William’s company.

He says: “I’ve been lucky to meet him quite a few times so talking about family, really.

“‘How your family are doing, how mine are doing?’ and I was just… No matter how many times you meet someone of that stature, you walk in and your knees are buckling all over the place and nervous.”

Reflecting on feeling nervous, Rio continues: “It’s the future king, man. It’s Prince William, man. There’s levels.”

London-born Rio set up the Rio Ferdinand Foundation this year, a charity which works with young people and aids community development.

He previously won a BAFTA for his BBC documentary Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad about coping with the loss of his former wife Rebecca to breast cancer and looking after their three children.

Read more: William and Kate to tune in to watch Mike Tindall on I’m A Celebrity as expert reveals ‘close ties’?

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on ITV, Saturday November 12, from 10pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.