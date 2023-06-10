Prince William offers thanks to soldiers at the Colonel’s Review amid ‘fainting’ claims

In latest Prince William news, the Prince of Wales has offered his thanks to soldiers rehearsing for Trooping the Colour.

William, who is Colonel of the Welsh Guards, shared footage on social media showing members of the Household Division preparing for next Saturday’s (June 17) occasion.

According to reports, two soldiers ‘fainted’ due to the heat during the practice session, known as the Colonel’s Review. MailOnline reports a band member “collapsed” and another person was photographed being carried away on a stretcher.

And William’s acknowledgment indicated conditions had been “difficult” – but did not mention directly anyone who suffered because of the “sweltering” temperatures.

Soldiers on parade during Trooping the Colour last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

An Instagram post containing footage of rehearsals was shared earlier today (Saturday June 10). The caption read: “Months of preparation and training go into Trooping the Colour. Today members of the Household Division will perform their final major rehearsal for the event in front of members of the public in London. With thanks to the Welsh Guards, Household Cavalry and @armyinlondon.”

Prince William is a Colonel of the Welsh Guards (Credit: Splashnews.com)

And a tweet shared from the @KensingtonRoyal account on Saturday afternoon included William offering his best wishes to those participating.

Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job.

It said: “A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

How Prince William fans have reacted

Impressed social media users responded in kind by thanking William and expressing their admiration for all those military personnel taking part.

“Thank you William and all the amazing soldiers, such a brilliant practice,” one Twitter user wrote, adding clapping emojis to their words.

Another posted in sympathy as they claimed: “So many fainted in the heat, it is terrible. I feel so sorry for them.”

Someone else added: “Well done to everyone of you, especially in this heat.”

“They must have been sweltering in their uniforms! Bravo each and every one of them!” chipped in yet another.

Today is lush but in full uniform and the bearskins 🫡😭 pic.twitter.com/UvnC6Ipme6 — Toria (@toriaa_h) June 10, 2023

A fifth person tweeted: “I’m sure the review was extra hard because of the heat but I have no doubts they will all do a perfect job next Saturday. You made your dad proud as always.”

“Hoping for a dry but cooler day next week,” another Twitter user said.

And someone else appreciated William making his gratitude clear. They wrote: “That’s nice. Taking a moment to acknowledge others. Good job.”

ED! has approached representatives at Kensington Palace for comment.

