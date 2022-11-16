Prince William has been slammed in his capacity as President of the Football Association for lacking “sensitivity”.

Actor Michael Sheen took to Twitter yesterday (Tuesday November 15) evening to share his view on the Prince of Wales giving the England World Cup team a send off ahead of their journey to Qatar.

Sharing a video from the England team account, the Welsh star claimed it was “entirely inappropriate” for William to ‘side’ with one home nation.

The two sides are scheduled to meet in a Group B clash on Tuesday November 29. Wales are making their first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1958.

Prince William backlash over football appearance

Michael, who recently appeared in a similar video for the Welsh FA and went viral a few months ago with an inspirational speech about Welsh football on A League of Their Own, took issue with Wills for presenting England players with their shirts.

The clip or the ceremony also showed him telling football stars: “I’m really just here to just point out that the rest of the country is behind you.

“We’re all rooting for you, enjoy it.”

He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable – but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here? #PrinceofWales https://t.co/Hoanq9snXt — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) November 15, 2022

However, Michael – who previously returned his OBE in protest over plans to make William Prince of Wales – declared: “He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as President of FA his role makes visit understandable.

“But surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate?

“Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here? #PrinceofWales.”

TV and film favourite Michael, 53, also criticised King Charles‘ visit to Cardiff on a Welsh national holiday in September as “insulting”.

“There is more than one story in these isles. There is more than one tradition, there is more than one history,” Michael told fans.

Wills ‘supports both’ teams

Addressing the controversy, William has subsequently said he will be backing both England and Wales during the World Cup.

He said: “I support both. I support England more in the football, but Wales in the rugby. When I was growing up Wales didn’t get through to the tournaments but I will be supporting them all the way through the process.

Getting to the World Cup is a big deal.

“Getting to the World Cup is a big deal and I’ll be supporting Wales through the process.”

How fans reacted

The reaction to Michael’s comments has been mixed. However, the vast majority of respondents to his tweet shared his view – with many calling for the Prince of Wales title to be abolished.

“Honestly, at least he could do the same for the Welsh team? The very least he could do,” one person said, referring to William.

Another agreed: “He should have shown support to both home teams equally.”

A third person claimed: “I would argue that by openly supporting another country, due to play Wales in a competitive match, he has effectively resigned from the position of Prince of Wales.”

Meanwhile, another supporter cheered: “Michael for Prince of Wales. For real. Thank you for speaking on this.”

Others, however, sought to minimise Michael’s view.

‘The Welsh are blowing this out of proportion’

One person dismissed the actor: “With everything that’s going on in the world does it really matter? He does a great deal of good. We are a United Kingdom.”

“I think the Welsh are blowing this out of proportion. It’s just a game of footy,” claimed someone else.

And another person replied: “Bore off already Michael. You’re a fantastic talent and your work is great. But we get it. You’re not a roylist. Good. Neither am I. Let’s all move on.”

