Prince Harry “will reach out” to Prince William for his elder brother’s 41st birthday, a former royal butler reckons.

Grant Harrold, who previously worked for King Charles when he was Prince of Wales, believes the royal siblings could “fix” their reported rift.

Furthermore, Mr Harrold – who said he “always” gave gifts to Charles to mark celebrations – adds he thinks Harry could also send Wills a card.

Will Prince Harry contact Prince William on his birthday?

William turns 41 today (Wednesday June 21) and, according to Mr Harrold’s ‘heartfelt’ belief, could be in contact with Harry.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Mr Harrold indicated he believes the brothers may be in contact, despite their limited public appearances together since Megxit.

Indeed, it is thought the two brothers did not spend any time in each other’s company even during their father’s coronation in May. However, Mr Harrold indicated what makes headlines may not always replicated what happens behind closed doors.

Asked whether the Duke of Sussex may offer William his best wishes on his birthday, Mr Harrold responded: “Do you know what, with families, when you fall out you still fix it. I think that hand on heart I still believe that Harry will still reach out to William for his birthday.”

I think they will still reach out to each other on their birthdays.

Mr Harrold went on: “I think he will reach out to him, definitely, I think they will still reach out to each other on their birthdays. Will there be a card? I think there will still be a card. Will there be a gift? I don’t know, it’s difficult to say.”

‘For all we know they could be talking’

Mr Harrold also considered the intriguing possibility Harry and William may have ‘made up’. But he also noted how he hopes the pair’s spouses are also factored in for similar arranegments, too.

“It’s an interesting one, isn’t it?” Mr Harrold continued.

“I’d like to think, for example, when it is Kate’s birthday that Harry and Meghan [Markle] send flowers and vice versa. I’d like to think that kind of thing happens, but who knows?

“Look at how they said there was a secret meeting during the coronation when Harry was over. Harry and William supposedly saw each other, so you never know. For all we know they could be talking and they could be sorting things out. So I’d like to think that they remember each other’s birthdays.”

A few cups of tea and a several slices of birthday cake seems a perfect way to sort everything out.

ED! has approached representatives for Kensington Palace and Prince Harry for comment.

