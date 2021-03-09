Prince William ‘beyond livid’ over Harry and Meghan interview

Prince Charles was said to be in “a state of despair” before the interview with Harry and Meghan aired over the weekend.

The shockwaves from the controversial interview continue to reverberate around the world, none more so than within the House Of Windsor.

A source also said that Harry’s brother, Prince William, is “beyond livid” at the interview.

The Prince is said to be ‘beyond despair’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince Charles think about the Harry and Meghan interview?

Even though the Royal Family are yet to officially respond to the interview, a source told Vanity Fair that the two Princes felt the impact of the storm.

The source said before the interview aired: “I know [Harry] has spoken to the Queen and he has been in regular email contact with his father.

Read more: The Royal Institution: What is The Firm and who is in it?

“Depending on what he and Meghan say, this could be very damaging for family relations…

“…and possibly the nail in the coffin for his relationship with William, who is beyond livid over the interview.”

Harry speaking to Oprah (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What did Harry say during the interview?

The interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the UK on ITV last night (Monday March 8).

In it, Harry said there was a “lot of hurt” between him and his father.

He also claimed that the Prince of Wales had stopped taking his calls.

“There’s a lot to work through there,” he said.

I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like, and Archie is his grandson.

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like, and Archie is his grandson.

“But at the same time, of course I will always love him.

“There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened, and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.

Harry and Meghan made some shocking revelations (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Queen’s cancellation

Also in the interview, Harry claimed that the Queen “cancelled a get-together”.

The Duke claimed that the Queen’s private secretary had told him not to come to Sandringham despite arranging to go there.

Read more: Oprah interview: How much did Prince Harry inherit from Diana as he says he was ‘cut off financially’?