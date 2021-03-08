Prince Harry Princess Diana
Oprah interview: How much did Prince Harry inherit from Diana as he says he was ‘cut off financially’?

Diana died in 1997

By Richard Bell
Updated:

During the Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex explained how he was “cut off financially” by the Royal Family.

He said since early last year, he had been living off money his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, left to him.

But how much did he receive from her?

ITV has aired Harry and Meghan’s chat with Oprah Winfrey (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Prince Harry say in the Oprah interview?

Harry told US host Oprah Winfrey, speaking about his new life in LA with Meghan, their son Archie and their menagerie of pets: “I have what my mum left me. And without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this.

Read more: The Royal Institution: What is The Firm and who is in it?

“It’s like she saw it coming and she’s been with us through this whole process.”

prince harry and prince william
Harry and William reportedly inherited millions each (Credit: SplashNews)

How much did Harry and William inherit from Diana?

According to The Telegraph, Princess Diana left around £6.5million for each of her sons when she died.

As they invested it, on his 30th birthday Harry received around £10million.

After the interview aired in the US on Sunday (March 7) night, author Andrew Morton appeared on Good Morning Britain to chat about the various revelations.

I have what my mum left me. Without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this.

And he told GMB host Piers Morgan he believed Diana would be “enjoying” what was happening with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

prince harry and meghan markle
Harry said his inheritance had been useful (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Claims Diana is ‘getting her revenge’

Piers asked Andrew: “What would Diana make of this, surely she would not be enjoying any of this?”

The writer, who has published biographies on Prince Harry’s mum, said: “I think the irony is she would be enjoying it. It is almost like Diana is getting her revenge from beyond the grave.

The Duke of Sussex received around £10million on his 30th birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Remember that she was the trailblazer in this, she put the boot into Prince Charles 20 odd years ago.

Read more: Oprah interview: Meghan Markle refuses to reveal details about Kate Middleton disagreement

“She talked about wanting to be the Queen of people’s hearts. [This] prompted the Queen to get involved with their divorce.”

However, Harry told Oprah his mother would have felt “very angry and very sad” at how everything panned out.

