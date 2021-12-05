William and kate
Prince William and Kate ‘will buy Christmas presents’ for Lilibet and Archie, expert claims

Well, it is the season of goodwill

By Nancy Brown

Prince William and wife Kate will give Christmas presents to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet, one royal expert has claimed.

Katie Nicholl said she thinks the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will put reports of a rumoured rift aside this festive season and make the kind-hearted gesture.

William and Kate will gift their whole family this Christmas (Credit: Splash News)

Where will Meghan and Harry spend Christmas?

Meghan and Harry aren’t expected to spend Christmas with the royal family this year.

Instead, it’s thought that they will remain in California on their £1 million estate with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

Read more: Duchess of Cambridge makes surprise Princess Charlotte confession

One expert claimed to PageSix: “There’s a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming.”

However, it appears the foursome won’t be far from the minds of William and Kate.

William and kate
Prince Harry and Meghan appear to be on William and Kate’s nice list this year (Credit: Splash)

William and Kate to make kind gesture to William and Harry

It is the season of goodwill and it appears William and Kate are keen to put all reports of a rift behind them.

As a result, it’s expected that they will give Christmas gifts to their entire family – including the ones living across the pond.

“Yes, of course [they will send presents],” royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK!.

Read more: William and Kate announce big Christmas news following uncertainty 

She continued: “They give gifts to the whole family and that includes all of their nieces and nephews.”

As well as Archie and Lilibet, Kate and Will are also aunt and uncle to Kate’s sister’s children.

Pippa Middleton welcomed baby Grace with her husband James Matthews in March this year.

They are also parents to son Arthur.

What will William and Kate do this Christmas?

William and Kate are due to spend Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate this year.

They will take their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince George with them.

The Queen, who is on the road to recovery following her hospitalisation, is said to be looking forward to the festivities.

