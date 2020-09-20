Prince William and wife Kate are reported to be in a new feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to the latest reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge failed to make an appearance on a Zoom call for Prince Harry’s 36th birthday. As a result, this has sparked fears they might be feuding.

Additionally, social media posts that appeared to ignore Meghan have added further fuel to the fire.

Prince William and Kate were notably absent from Prince Harry’s birthday Zoom call (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William and Kate were busy on Prince Harry’s birthday

The birthday zoom call was organised by Prince Charles and the Queen to celebrate virtually with Prince Harry as he resides in California.

On the call, the Duchess of Cornwall joined to share birthday wishes alongside Meghan and baby Archie, who is now 16 months old.

It was a bit awkward that William and Kate weren’t there.

A source told the People: “William sent his birthday best wishes. However, there was some excuse made about why he wasn’t there.”

On the day of Prince Harry‘s birthday, William and Kate were engaged with royal duties. Instead, they wore facemasks as they visited a London Jobcentre and bagel bakery.

The source said of the call: “It was very pleasant. Harry told the family how much he missed them. Meghan baked a cake and Harry blew out candles. Archie made them laugh when he also blew them out.”

Little Archie was said to have stolen the show on the Zoom call (Credit: Splash News)

Archie also reportedly stole the show by being able to call Prince Charles “Pa”, short for Grandpa.

However, the source added: “It was a bit awkward that William and Kate weren’t there.”

Prince William and Kate are said to have chatted with Harry privately, however.

And the pair didn’t forget to celebrate Prince Harry’s birthday publicly, either.

They did wish him well for his 36th via social media.

The royal trio are said to be feuding again (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan snubbed by birthday messages to Harry

However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have come under fire for “forgetting” Meghan in their birthday tribute to Harry.

They shared heartfelt messages, including writing on Twitter: “Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!”

However, eagle-eyed royal fans noted Meghan wasn’t mentioned. They were quick to share their disgust at the snub too.

One said: “How rude. Why not have a photo of him when he’s happy with his lovely wife? Really selfish of Will and Kate.”

Another put: “Of course they chose a photo where Harry’s wife and son are not present in it.”

Additionally, a third wrote: “You forgot to include his wife in the event. Shame!”

Why are the brothers rumoured to be feuding?

Recently, the brothers are rumoured to have grown apart when Prince Harry quit royal duties earlier this year.

Also contributing to the tension is the very public release of Finding Freedom, the explosive biography documenting the Sussexes and their royal exit.

However, the book is thought to have been authorised and signed off by Harry and Meghan.

Within the book, William and Kate are thought to come off poorly. Furthermore, William is accused of being ­”snobbish” by referring to Meghan as “this girl”.

