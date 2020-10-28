Prince William and Kate Middleton’s London home ‘under review’ in wake of Black Lives Matter

Prince William and Kate Middleton are to have their London home reviewed by a top BBC historian.

Historian Lucy Worsley is leading a ‘review’ of royal palaces in the UK and their potential links to slavery.

The study comes in wake of Black Lives Matter. Several statues of historical figures have removed in 2020 due to their ties to the slave trade.

A similar investigation has also been carried out by the National Trust.

Lucy told The Times that many of the Royal Family’s historic buildings could involve slave industry ties.

She said: “Anything to do with the Stuarts is going to have an element of money derived from slavery within it.

Kensington Palace will be reviewed by the BBC historian (Credit: Unsplash)

Why is the home of Kate Middleton and Prince William under review?

“Queen Anne’s really interesting because there’s one view of her which is that she brought the nation together and she made it successful.

“There’s another view, which is that she made it the most successful slave-trading nation in the world and that it was only a coming together if you were a white, well-off bloke.”

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton baffle public with housekeeper requirements

King William III purchased what is now Kensington Palace in 1689. The monarch was a part owner of the Royal African Company, which business included shipping slaves to America.

The company specialised in slavery up until 1731, when it then began focussing on ivory and gold dust trading.

Kate and William live at Kensington Palace with their three children for most of the year (Credit: SplashNews)

What other royal buildings will be investigated?

The National Trust review concluded that a third of its buildings linked to riches earned from the slave trade.

This dated between the 17th century and the Slave Trade Act 1807.

Other royal buildings to be examined by Lucy include Buckingham Palace, Sandringham Estate and Clarence House.

Read more: Win a £250 Amazon Voucher!

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests of this year, several historical statues have been vandalised or removed.

For example, a William III, also known as William of Orange, statue has already been vandalised this year.

Reports of his statue in Glasgow being vandalised emerged in June.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Prince Harry said about the history of the British Royal Family?

A senior council told The Times: “We know we need to reckon with Glasgow’s slaving history.

Before adding: “The pressure to take decisions right now is going to make it really difficult to have that discussion in an informed way. There is also the question of King William specifically.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have acknowledged the “uncomfortable” past of the British Empire.

While speaking to members of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust they touched on the subject.



Prince Harry said: “When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past.”

And Meghan Markle added: “We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships.

“Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing—which is a fundamental human right.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.