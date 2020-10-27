Prince William and Kate Middleton are advertising for a new housekeeper and fans were scrambling to apply — well, until they spotted the salary.

The royal couple are on the hunt for someone to help them take care of their home at Kensington Palace.

The position, which has been advertised on the royal vacancies website, says the pair are looking for a housekeeper who can “maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion”.

They describe the role as an “exciting opportunity,” before revealing that the pay is “up to $25,000”.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking for a housekeeper (Credit: SplashNews)

What are royal fans saying about Prince William and Kate’s job offer?

At first, fans clamoured to apply for the rare role.

However, once people began to notice the salary, which works out at around £19,000 a year, they were quick to share their shock.

While some said they could earn more working part-time in a store, others argued that the couple are asking for trouble by offering so little and still demanding discretion.

That’s too little to be a housemaid for them — My Name Is James (@_JamesGtfo) October 26, 2020

Read more: Win a £250 Amazon Voucher!

$25k 😂😂😂 I made that in a shoe store working part time😂😂😂gtfoh. They better be talking about $50k plus bonus and perks or somewhere in that range especially if you want someone to keep their mouth shut 👀☕️ — Gonzo Was High All The Time (@WildlingJawn) October 26, 2020

25K LMAO I HOPE SHE ROB THEM — 🏹 (@pousivuitton) October 27, 2020

i would be SELLING their secrets to the press with that salary — succulus (@manabitamami) October 27, 2020

The successful applicant will live at the royal residence, is responsible for the “upkeep and care of a wide range of interiors and items”.

To make it more enticing, applicants will need an up-to-date passport in case they are whisked abroad last minute.

William and Kate’s home recently hit headlines (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why did Kensington Palace hit headlines recently?

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s London home hit headlines in September when a body was discovered in the vicinity of the palace.

The mystery death is not being treated as suspicious, a Met Police spokesman told the Daily Mail.

The Royal couple are thought to have been away from the home when the body removed from Round Pond.

Bizarrely, the family of a London artist were mistakenly told the body was that of Endellion Lycett Green.

Thankfully, Endellion was later found alive and well. As a result, Scotland Yard says “inquiries are on-going”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.