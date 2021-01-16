Prince William and Kate Middleton have a secret third home that the pair have managed to keep out of the public eye.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known for spending most their time at their lavish homes in Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall.

However, it turns out there’s also a third lesser-known residence where they’ve made some happy memories too.

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy time at Tam-Na-Ghar cottage on the Balmoral Estate (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Where is the third home of Prince William and Kate Middleton?

The happy couple are believed to enjoy spending some time at their third royal home, which is located on the Queen’s Balmoral Estate.

Balmoral spans over 50,000 acres and features more than 150 buildings.

Tam-Na-Ghar cottage is so private that pictures of the Balmoral home’s interior and exterior have never been released.

The home was a gift to Prince William from the Queen Mother shortly before she passed away in 2002.

The royals have spent time at the cottage as a family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

It’s thought the couple have enjoyed spending romantic getaways there ever since they first met.

Read more: Channel 4 defends ‘deepfake’ Queen’s Christmas speech

According to Hello!, the pair have told friends they’ve had “some of their happiest times” together in the cottage.

Their last known visit was back in the summer of 2019, when they took their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, to stay.

However, sadly for the pair, COVID-19 has meant that they have been unable to visit since.

Instead, the family have spend most of their time over the past year at their second home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Prince William and Kate are believed to have reconnected with Prince Harry (Credit: Splashnews.com)

William and Harry ‘reconnect’

Prince William reportedly ended his rift with brother Harry over the Christmas period.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl explained that William and Harry exchanged presents over video call.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘face reunion with William and Kate next year’

She said: “It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually.

Things are a lot better between William and Harry. The relationship is much better than it was.

“Things are a lot better between William and Harry. The relationship is much better than it was.

“For a start, they are on talking terms, and not only on talking terms, they do speak relatively regularly. They were very much in touch over the holidays.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.