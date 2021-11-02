Kate Middleton and Prince William have come under fire for ‘not wearing face masks’.

The royal couple is currently in Glasgow to mark the COP26 climate change conference.

Climate change is very close to the couple’s hearts, and they have regularly campaigned for major changes to be made for future generations.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to their official Twitter account to share photos of themselves meeting world leaders.

They shook hands with the likes of U.S. President Joe Biden and rubbed shoulders with politicians from around the world.

Kate Middleton visited Glasgow with Prince William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton and Prince William anger fans

However, one thing in particular caught the attention of some of the royal couple’s followers.

Neither Kate nor William were wearing masks in the images.

This angered some disgruntled followers, with one replying: “Last I checked masks were still compulsory inside in Scotland.”

“One rule for them and another for the rest,” said a second.

A third questioned: “Where are their masks? They’re mandatory in Scotland.”

“Exactly, one rule for them and another for us. It’s mandatory in Scotland. I suppose they think they are above anyone else so it doesn’t matter,” ranted a fourth follower.

A fifth said: “Very nice but as I have to wear a mask in shops and crowded places in Scotland, why don’t they?”

However, one follower offered a potential explanation for the lack of masks.

“They are drinking so technically in a bar setting I suppose,” added a fan.

Kate Middleton was joined by Prince William to visit a group of Scouts on Monday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate’s attire has been the talking point ever since she arrived in Glasgow.

Yesterday (November 1), the Duchess was pictured trying to bring back a dying fashion trend: skinny jeans.

William and Kate visited Alexandra Park Sports Hub in Dennistoun to meet with a group of Scouts.

She dressed down from her usual glamorous appearance in black jeans, a black polo neck and a khaki green gilet.

Kate also wore a pair of £250 See by Chloe boots that she’s been spotted wearing before.

