Prince Philip ‘walked away from Prince Harry over his behaviour,’ claims royal expert

Prince Philip has ‘walked away’ from his once close relationship with Prince Harry, claims a royal expert.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, has always believed to have gotten on well famously with his grandson, 36.

However, one expert is saying this has all since changed. The change allegedly came after Harry stepped down from his senior royal duties along with his wife Meghan Markle.

Royal author and Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward revealed all to Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl. She even said that Philip finds Harry’s recent behaviour completely ‘alien’.

Why would Prince Philip ‘walk away’ from Prince Harry?

She also alleges that Philip initially took a liking to Meghan, 39. But that now he has a ‘bad taste’ when it comes to the Duchess.

Ingrid explained: “Philip welcomed Meghan at the beginning, he knows what it’s like to be an outsider, and so he’s always very supportive of people marrying into the family.

“He quite liked Meghan at first, but their actions have left a bad taste and as a consequence the relationship with Harry has suffered.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month Ingrid spoke to Sky News about Philip and Harry’s alleged now fraught relationship.

Is Philip really ‘very disappointed’ with Harry and Meghan?

Here she claimed that Philip is ‘disappointed’ with Meghan and wishes that both she and Harry had maintained their senior royal roles.

She said: “I think he’s very, very disappointed because I think he feels he gave up his naval career in order to stand by the Queen and help the monarchy.

“And why can’t Meghan just give up her acting career, support her husband and support the monarchy?

“As he used to say to Diana, this is not a popularity contest, this is all of us working together.

“He just cannot understand why she couldn’t support Harry and help him rather than wanting to have her voice.”

She even claimed that Philip had deliberately fled Sandringham shortly before Harry, The Queen and Prince Charles met for their ‘summit’ regarding ‘Megxit’.

The expert continued: “Of course, it irritates him hugely.



“And when they had the Sandringham Summit, Prince Philip was seen leaving the house very swiftly before they all arrived.

“He simply doesn’t want to get involved anymore.”

Elsewhere in Vanity Fair, it has been reported that The Queen is sad that Harry and Meghan don’t intend to spend Christmas in the UK.

The report states she was looking forward to seeing them, and has been missing her great-grandson Archie.

